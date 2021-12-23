Grinch steals 60 Christmas trees for sale for charity

The Christmas is upon us, but the Grinch would like to stop it. Threatening this year’s holidays was a mysterious thief, guilty of having stole 60 fir trees from the American Legion Hall in Amagansett. The theft, which took place between Thanksgiving and early December in the Hamptons, a luxury residential area in New York, was reported only on 10 December and this made it difficult to search for the culprit, who is still on the loose.

THE 60 Christmas trees stolen were available to the non-profit organization Kiwanis Club and their sale would have allowed the financing of some charitable projects in favor of children. Unfortunately, however, the unexpected gesture forced the association to review its plans.

At least until today, when a generous local family intervened just in time and delivered two trucks loaded with fir trees. The benefactors asked to remain anonymous, but the gesture did not go unnoticed. “It’s one of those things that you’re initially angry about, and then suddenly your mood can change 180 degrees,” Kiwanis Club President Rick White told the local newspaper. East Hampton Star -. It was very uplifting. In a certain sense, it restores your faith in the community and in the people. “

Meanwhile, the case remains open. According to the police, the thief and the likely accomplices were able to quickly lose their tracks by hiding among the conifers. Fortunately, however, the generosity of some benefactors has repaired the damage done and Christmas is safe again this year.

