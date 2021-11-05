Griselda, Sofia Vergara actress in the new Netflix series

According to what reported by Comicbook, the artist will play the famous criminal for Netflix (also visible on Sky Q and through the app on Now Smart Stick)

The Colombian actress, class 1972, will play the role of the drug trafficker in the new production of the streaming platform.

griselda blanco, the production deepening



Forbes, the ranking of the highest paid actresses: Sofia Vergara at the top In the past few hours Comicbook has relaunched the news of the new engagement of one of the most popular and followed artists in the golden world of Hollywood. According to the magazine, Sofía Margarita Vergara, this is the name at the registry office, will be Griselda Blanco.

Sofia Vergara celebrates 48 years: the photos of the actress The direction of the production will be entrusted to Andrés Baiz who will also have the task of taking care of the production together with Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard, Luis Balaguer and Eric Newman, the latter called to write the film script. No indiscretions on the other possible names of the cast.

Sofia Vergara, her statements deepening Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello on vacation in Italy The series, consisting of six episodes, will tell the life of one of the most famous drug traffickers in history. Sofia Vergara (PHOTO) said: “Griselda Blanco was an incredible character whose ruthless and ingenious tactics allowed her to build a billion dollar empire many years before the most famous male bosses we know a lot about ”.

Eric Newman revealed: “For years Griselda Blanco has been a project that Sofia has cherished, we are grateful that she and her LatinWe partners have chosen us to help her tell that story.” Finally, no news regarding the possible distribution date, so we just have to wait to know all the developments on the matter.