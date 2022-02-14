Griselda, the first image of Sofia Vergara as the narcos boss

Gloria Delgado-Pritchett’s interpreter of Modern Family she will be the protagonist and also executive producer. She will work together with the creative team of Narcos to tell the story of the cocaine boss called The Godmother and the Black Widow.

The first image of Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco, the Colombian drug kingpin whom the actress plays in the TV series entitled Griseldaproduced by Netflix.

The series

Griselda, Sofia Vergara actress in the new Netflix series

The series will be a miniseries, consisting of six episodes of 50 minutes each.

It will tell the story of one of the richest drug traffickers in the world, Griselda Blanco, also known for her ruthless and violent ways of doing business.

She was previously played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the movie C.ocaine Godmother 2017. In 2016, however, an HBO TV movie was announced in which Jennifer Lopez was to play Griselda Blanco. The diva also appeared in the role of producer of the project, with her Nuyorican Productions, however to date that film has not yet been released.

Sofia Vergara has been working on this project for 8 years, in synergy with executive producer Luis Balaguer. At first the two developed the show at Latin World Entertainment but then the series moved to Netflix.

Andrés Baiz directs all six episodes while Ingrid Escajeda and Doug Miro are the showrunners.

Miro, director Baiz, Eric Newman and Carlo Bernard – who worked on Narcos – are also executive producers.