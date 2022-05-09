Grizzlies worried about Ja Morant; Poole defends himself and assures his absence was not intentional

SAN FRANCISCO — The Memphis Grizzlies are concerned about star point guard Ja Morant, who limped off the floor with more than five minutes remaining in a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The incident occurred after Jordan Poole grabbed Morant’s right knee for about half the court.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Morant left without speaking to reporters, but tweeted that Poole “broke the code,” accompanied by a video of him grabbing his knee on a fourth-quarter play, before deleting the tweet. Morant could be seen limping toward the team bus following Memphis’ 142-112 Game 3 loss at the Chase Center on Saturday night.

The team did not specify Morant’s injury, saying only that he was being further evaluated.

“We’re going to take our action,” Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said when asked about the team’s feelings about the Poole play. “You know our mentality … you know, making a play with the ball. It’s unfortunate,” he said.

Poole said he’s “not even that kind of player” to intentionally try to hurt someone. He and Andrew Wiggins caught Morant near midcourt before Wiggins was called for a foul with 6:55 left. Morant would walk out with 6:19 remaining and the Warriors up by 17 before heading back to the locker room.

“It was a basketball play when we folded it,” Poole said. “You don’t want to see anyone get hurt. I’m not even that kind of player. I respect everyone.”

Poole added: “Hopefully he gets better and, you know, we can see him in the next game. I don’t even really play like that. That’s not my kind of game.”