‘Grooming’, the practice of which Sasha Sokol accuses Luis de Llano

Sasha Sokol at the National Auditorium of Mexico in 2017. The former Timbiriche has decided to legally denounce Luis de Llano. (Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage)

MEXICO CITY, April 5 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- The singer Sasha Sokol responded this Tuesday to the producer Luis de Llano, who last week denied having abused the former Timbiriche by having a relationship with the also actress when she was just 14 years old and he 39.

“Luis lies when he wants to involve my parents saying that the relationship was transparent.” Given this, the singer accused him of committing grooming, a term to refer to what she had experienced when they had a relationship.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see this content if it appears unavailable due to your privacy preferences

What is grooming?

According to the non-governmental organization, Save the Children, The term “grooming” refers to criminal forms of stalking that involve an adult coming into contact with a child or adolescent in order to gradually gain their trust and then engage them in sexual activity.

“This practice has different levels of interaction and danger: from talking about sex and getting intimate material, to even having a sexual encounter,” explains the organization.

For this reason, he indicated that it is a process in which a bond of trust is produced between the victim and the harasser. He tries to isolate the minor little by little, and he achieves this by detaching him from his support network (relatives, teachers, friends, etc.) and creating an atmosphere of secrecy and intimacy.

Online grooming

However, he explained that there is another type of online harassment, with the name of online grooming, where the abuser sends, through technological means, sexual material to the boy or girl. In addition, it is often passed off as a minor and adapts the language to the age of the victim. It is a violence just as real as physical violence, but from which you cannot escape.

How to prevent it?

Through its website, Save the Children mentions some recommendations to avoid the problem:

He pointed out that, faced with such a complex phenomenon, the response must be comprehensive and the most effective way to act against viral violence is based on prevention. The best thing to do is to intervene in positive education for children and adolescents.

Continue reading the story

“In the first place, an affective-sexual education is necessary, which trains the youngest in matters of sexuality, and at the same time, training in the safe and responsible use of digital tools is important,” he explained.

He recommended keeping in mind that, especially in online grooming, deception is slow and there is no consent from the child, they are not aware of what is happening to them, and they do not have the appropriate tools to defend themselves. It can never be their fault.

He asserted that communication and affective-sexual education, together with the support of the environment closest to minors, are the most effective tools, both to prevent violence, as well as not to perpetuate its long-term consequences.

ON VIDEO: Luis de Llano offered an apology to Sasha Sokol but insisted that “I have not committed any crime”