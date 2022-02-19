Grotesque fashion show provokes online ridicule

Read this article in spanish

The popular imagination of Cubans once again unleashed a rain of memes on social media against Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN)which celebrated its 60th anniversary with a pretty grotesque fashion show.

The images released by the state agency and its employees show a catwalk, held in Havana this Friday, at the opening of the 2022 Meeting of Commercial Techniques.

The models displayed “dresses” allegorical to products that are marketed in the network of Cuban stores and services to the populationamong them the Osito brand compote and the ETECSA Transfermóvil app, which almost immediately triggered a wave of ridicule from Internet users.

The “model” of the Osito compote was one of the most criticized, for being a crude design and even with some lewd features, and the memes went viral in a few hours.

The MINCIN did not reveal details about who designed those suits, it only shared the images, but Internet users did not forgive the lack of aesthetics of an initiative that is quite provocative in the midst of the food crisis and the shortage of basic necessities that plagues the country. .

He limited himself exclusively to saying that in the middle of this meeting his workers prepare 1,200 food modules to deliver to the population.

The memes, as an expression of ridicule with great popularity on social networks, criticized the “models” that were exposed, including the design that was chosen to celebrate the six decades of MINCIN, in which a person wears a white dress, with wings, a crown and the torso painted blue and white.

Another one that caught the attention of Internet users was that of a woman disguised as ETECSA, the Cuban communications monopoly, with the peso sign on one breast and Transfermóvil on the other, the electronic payment platform that promotes the communist government.

The meeting, which will take place until February 22 at the Cultural Station of Linea and 18, welcomes dozens of business entities, institutions and new economic actors, as disclosed by the MINCIN on its Facebook page.