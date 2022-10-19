“Grounding”: why is it good to connect with the earth? | WELLNESS

The groundingor also known as earthing, is a technique that involves connecting with the earth to let the energy flow, both the one that comes from the earth and yours. From this reconnection, we can improve our wellness usually.

Although there are few studies on the matter and it is still being investigated, those that already exist say that the grounding it can treat inflammation, cardiovascular disease, muscle damage, chronic pain, sleep problems, and improve mood.

What are its benefits?

According to Healthline, improvements have been reported in these conditions:

chronic fatigue

Chronic pain

Anxiety and depression

Sleep disorders

Cardiovascular diseases

How can I do it?

There are different types of grounding and each of them focuses on reconnecting with the earth. Here are 4 ways for you to try:

Walk without shoes. It should be on grass, dirt or sand, this is the easiest way to do it. grounding and it simply consists of letting your skin be in direct contact with natural elements.

Lie on the floor. Don’t forget to check the ground first so you don’t get hurt. It’s like walking barefoot, but it allows for more contact between the skin and the natural elements.

Submerge in water. It is recommended to stay floating without doing anything, preferably in a lake, river or in the sea, always taking precautions and making sure you are at a point where you feel comfortable and safe.

Team of grounding. For those who do not have access to an area where they can practice it, there are mats, socks, blankets and even patches of groundingwhich supposedly have the same positive effects.

It is worth mentioning that practicing this technique is totally safe; however, if you have any condition, it is necessary to go to a specialist doctor and use this practice as a support method.