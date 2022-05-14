Group medicine, a clinic for 4 doctors – Chronicle

The first group medicine project of the Lodigiano will start in Maleo by June. While maintaining their traditional clinics, Angela Alberini of Maleo, Dario Caracci of Castelgerundo, Pietro Belloni of Corno Giovine and Giuseppe Mancini of Codogno will guarantee 30 hours of weekly service to their patients (6 hours a day in rotation and, if necessary, intervening for the clients of others), working in the municipal premises in via San Francesco 4.

“We also thank Giuseppe Monticelli, area manager of the Health Protection Agency, because we are convinced it is a useful project, born after Covid and above all for the shortage of general practitioners, exacerbated by the loss, in a pandemic, of Dr. Ivano Vezzulli. So much so that we have redeveloped the premises (which the doctors ask to expand for other colleagues, nurses and paramedics) by obtaining two clinics, a waiting room and services “said the mayor Dante Sguazzi (in the photo), the deputy Alessandro Canevari and the councilor for social services Monica Gorla. The spaces are ready, two secretaries will take the appointments, only the connections to the network are missing. The geographic basin covered includes Maleo, Castelgerundo, a good part of Corno Giovine and the area towards Codogno, for 6,000 patients. Assisted persons scattered throughout the territory are added. “In the future we hope that the project will grow because some colleagues, such as in Castelnuovo and Caselle Landi, will retire”, the doctors hoped.

The premises will be shared with Auser who, explained the manager Mario Bernasconi, will help doctors, freeing them from practices such as accrediting patients to receive electronic invoices, to devote more time to the care of the patients. “While we are waiting for the community houses to leave, with whom we will collaborate, at the moment we are the territorial medicine” conclude the doctors. Paola Arensi