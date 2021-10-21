Group of fintech experts predicts a maximum of $ 80,000 per Bitcoin in 2021

A favorable macro environment, solid on-chain fundamentals and the approval of new futures-based ETFs in the US are set to propel Bitcoin (BTC) to new all-time highs this quarter, according to a survey of fintech specialists by Finder.

The group of 50 industry players expects that in the fourth quarter Bitcoin will peak at just above $ 80,000 before closing the year at around $ 71,400. At the time of writing, the major digital currency is hovering around $ 63,300, according to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro. A target of $ 80,000 represents a further 28% growth in the coming months for BTC.

The group selected by Finder includes Daniel Cawrey, COO of Cypherpunk Holdings, Nik Oraevskiy, CEO of Bitcoin Reserve, Jonathon Miller, director of Kraken, Vetle Lunde, analyst of Arcane Research, and Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant. Seven university professors from Asia, Europe and Australia also offered their perspectives.

Loading... Advertisements

While the agreed target suggests a bullish quarter for Bitcoin, it is well below the coveted six-figure milestone that many analysts say is not only possible but likely. Forecasts by Standard Chartered and Bloomberg suggest that Bitcoin could hit $ 100,000 this year thanks to a combination of technical, fundamental and adoption-related factors.

Related: Buy the rumor … buy the news? BTC hits $ 63,000 with the launch of the Bitcoin ETF in the US

Beyond the psychological milestone, targeting $ 100,000 for BTC’s price is not at all as important as determining when the current market cycle will peak, assuming it hasn’t already. Institutional involvement in Bitcoin has accelerated over the past five weeks, offering a compelling signal that the bull market has resumed following the correction in the summer months. According to on-chain analyst Willy Woo, the next phase of the Bitcoin market will be “more volatile” than previous bullish periods, implying a longer time horizon for the current cycle.