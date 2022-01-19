Group rape, Cassation confirms 9 years for Robinho – Football

Nine years of imprisonment for the former Milan striker Robinho: this is the verdict of the Court of Cassation, which made definitive the sentence for group rape issued by the Milan Court of Appeal in 2019. “Satisfaction” was expressed by the lawyer of the civil action, the lawyer Jacopo Gnocchi.

The incident took place on January 22, 2013 in a nightclub. In addition to the former Milan star, the judges of the Supreme Court also confirmed the second degree sentence for the other defendant, Ricardo Falco, a friend of the football player. “The problem now becomes also political in nature – adds the lawyer of the civil party -, given that both prisoners are in Brazil”. According to the investigations, the former player would have made the girl drink to the point of making her unconscious and then they would have raped her in turn, without her being able to object, in a wardrobe of a nightclub in the Milanese nightlife, where the young woman had went to celebrate her birthday.