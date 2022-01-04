group stage in less than 2 months

NYON (Switzerland) – One world Cup to be played for the first time in history at the end of the calendar year, an inevitable solution in consideration of the torrid temperatures that occur in the summer in Qatar, imposes on Uefa a distortion of the calendars in a season, that of 2022-2023, which will be effectively split in two, before and after the maximum football event for national teams, scheduled in the Middle Eastern country from 21 November to 18 December.

Here’s how the Champions, Conference and Europa League calendars change

The Champions 2022-2023 will start on 6 September and only on November 2 will the group stage be completed: in less than two months, essentially, the 16 teams that qualified for the round of 16, the 8 relegated to the Europe League and the 8 eliminated from continental competitions will already be known, and this is the great news brought by Uefa to make up for the stop imposed by the World Cup. On November 7, then, the draw for the knockout matches could take place, but this date has yet to be confirmed. On the other hand, it is certain thatsimilar slippage of Europe and the Conference League: the group stage will start on 8 September and will end on 3 November.