Grover, who rents technology by subscription, captures 330 million and is already a ‘unicorn’ | companies

Grover, the German company that rents technology products under a monthly subscription model, has become a new Unicorn. The startup has exceeded 1,000 million dollars (€919 million) valuation by raising 330 million dollars (303 million euros) in a new round of financing.

The operation is divided into 101 million in capital, led by Energy Impact Partners, along with the support of Co-Investor Partners, Korelya Capital, Mirae Asset-LG Electronics New Growth Fund, and other existing investors Viola Fintech, Assurant and Coparion, and 202 million in debt financing from Fasanara Capital.

With the new round (it has already closed another of 1,000 million dollars in July 2021), Grover plans to expand to new countries, increase the number of subscribers in which it already operates (Germany, Austria, Spain, the Netherlands and the USA) and hire “100+ people” who will join the 460-employee current team. The company warns, however, that after opening a headquarters in Miami in 2021, the US will continue to be a key focus this year.

Michael Cassau, founder and CEO of Grover, explains that technology rental represents an important social change that “will transform the way we access and use technology to make it more flexible and sustainable”. They assure that this market moves more than 100,000 million dollars. “Our common goal is to simplify access to consumer technology and bridge the technology gap for people around the world,” says Cassau.

Although the company does not give billing data, it says that its annual recurring revenue (ARR) has doubled since 2020. The way Grover works is as follows: its products are returned, reconditioned and put back into circulation until the end of its useful life. On average, they say, the product is in the hands of at least four different users over several years. The user can rent the products for one, three, six or 12 months and, at the end of that period, they can buy the item, return it or continue with a new monthly plan.

The company, which currently has 500,000 items in its inventory, from smartphones and laptops to video game consoles, virtual reality equipment, connected devices for the home, drones or electric scooters, seeks to accelerate a shift towards access instead of ownership, promoting a circular economy for consumer technology, with which to eliminate a lot of waste. Grover was launched in Spain in May 2021.

Nazo Moosa, managing partner of Energy Impact Partners (EIP), calls Grover a “pioneer” in the subscription economy of consumer technology products, and says it is “a hugely important move as we build a world with net zero emissions.” “. “The intersection between consumption habits based on the linear economy of society and climate change is an area of ​​interest for EIP, which closed its last fund with $1 billion last year.”