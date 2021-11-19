The exchange of influences within the world of video games it is constant and the contamination of ideas, mechanics and atmospheres between different productions is a fundamental part of the creative process of every developer. Many games can be combined due to substantially coincident characteristics, at least on paper. However, the identity value of a game over another hundred is given by the way in which these elements are combined, merged into a single amalgam capable of standing out on the competition (or rather, on the rest of the available offer). This is one of the themes that got us thinking the most as we tried to identify the nature of Grow: Song of the Evertree. Inside we found a bit of everything: from great titles like Animal Crossing, to others perhaps less high-sounding like Stardew Valley, to also get to a whole series of management software and city builders (we even saw a game that the most they will have forgotten, or the Toy Story 3 tie-in, precisely in its “Toy Box” mode). Let’s see if the title developed by Prideful Sloth and published by 505 Games has managed to find its identity in this one Grow: Song of the Evertree review.

The classic fairytale narrative Grow: Song of the Evertree: we are an alchemist, the only one able to save the Eternal Tree Grow: Song of the Evertree has its narrative roots in Fantasy more popular and, often, abused. In an imaginary universe lost in the folds of time, a dark and evil evil, the Wither, has struck the Eternal Tree, a huge plant that can hold entire worlds on its branches. At the base of the latter, some time ago, there was a large community, but the disease that hit the tree forced the inhabitants to abandon their homes. We impersonate an alchemist, the only one capable of understanding the needs of the Eternal Tree. Our job is to eradicate evil from the land of our ancestors and free the heart of the mammoth plant of life. An incipit, this, which now smacks of stale, but which nevertheless remains functional for narrating those particular types of stories that are not excessively complicated and able to immediately involve the little ones. Don’t expect a story that is tangled or full of twists. What you will find yourself in front of is a concise and direct narrative, which focuses on expressive simplicity, carrying out its task honestly, without infamy and without praise.

A managerial nature Grow: Song of the Evertree: Fishing is one of the activities we can do in the game The first contact with the game immediately brings to mind a parallel with Animal Crossing. Between watering cans, fishing rods, hatchets and nets to catch insects (complete with a sneaky approach), the first hours of play seem to be the copy (not necessarily speckled) of the successful Nintendo series. However, the game then has a way to redeem its independence when it becomes more pronounced management complexity not only of one’s own resources, but of the world that one finds oneself saving with harmonic songs and maximization of the harvest. Grow: Song of the Evertree is divided into two distinct sections: on the one hand we find the thriving city that we need to rebuild, on the other the branches on which we have the task of planting new worlds through magical seeds. There village management has the traits of the city builder, with the possibility of constructing new buildings, decorating every corner of the available space and managing both the residence and the occupational occupation of the inhabitants. The more the passions and interests of citizens match the jobs assigned to them, the happier they will be: the better their happiness, the greater our earnings (in game money) at the beginning of each day. The goal is to expand the city until all seven districts are freed from the clutches of withering. Grow: Song of the Evertree: we can rebuild the city at the foot of the Tree in any way we like The branches of the tree, on the other hand, are a bit like ours personal garden. Here we have to clean up the area and cultivate new plants, so as to bring back the specific fauna of that natural habitat, determined by the elementary combination of the seed of origin, which we have the opportunity to compose in our laboratory with the various “essences” (obtained by taking care of our “garden”, or by completing objectives). As we manage to free the heart of the Eternal from Withering, the tree will grow again, providing more and more spaces to “terraform”. Once the potential limit of the small micro-world created has been reached, we can choose whether to eliminate it and make room for a new biome, or whether to continue to obtain resources from it (thanks also to the help of some small workers of the Eternicus community, the first inhabitants of the Eternal Tree). If the city management manages to convince, the mechanics of the worlds are very repetitive, since we find ourselves practically always carrying out the same actions, day after day (uprooting the weed, planting the seed, watering the sprouts, taming the creatures, catches insects and so on). A repetitiveness that we have found (in a much less invasive and unnerving way, it must be said) also in the diary of objectives to be completed and in the missions that are assigned to us by fellow citizens. In essence, variety is more of a visual tinsel than a true foundation of the individual gameplay macro-sets that make up the game.

How many video games in a single video game? Grow: Song of the Evertree: The game features different game situations, but the link between them is very weak When you start to feel the weight of some repetitive actions, you are quite amazed, because however Grow: Song of the Evertree has a certain variety in the presentation of the game world (mostly derivative). We have caves to explore, puzzles to solve, platform sequences, chests to open, alchemical recipes to prepare, structures to customize, not to mention the aforementioned management forms. In short, there is a bit of everything. But a variety in the game structure does not imply a variety in the situations we actually find ourselves experiencing. The title seems to be separated into watertight compartments, completely separated from each other. Each section works in its own way, but it lacks that binder capable of joining so many different and, often, even discordant elements.

PC System Requirements Test Setup Operating system: Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Minimum requirements Operating system: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-4350

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450, 1GB or AMD Radeon R7 240, 1GB

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 4 GB of available space Recommended requirements Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760, 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2GB

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 4 GB of available space

The deception of the overall impact Grow: Song of the Evertree: graphically the title is quite pleasant, if you don’t get too close to the game elements Technically, Grow: Song of the Evertree has its strengths. At least when you look at it from a distance. In fact, the title is graphically quite effective when you have one overview of the game world. Walking around your city, with the imposing structures that compose it, perhaps at the first light of dawn and with gigantic creatures moving on the horizon, is certainly fascinating. However, as soon as all those directorial choices that lead the game room to get too close to environments and characters begin to appear, here comes the visual flaws. This result is given by a certain roughness of the models, compensated (mainly on the distance) by a good quality of the textures. This fluctuating technical workmanship can be found in the creation of the animations, which are excessively rough, as well as in the management of the lighting, which is overall functional, but at times really unbalanced and poorly maintained. Grow: Song of the Evertree: the winged creature that allows us to travel quickly One thing about which, however, we have nothing to complain about is the soundtrack, derivative as much as you want, but extremely effective and perfectly fitting with the spirit of the game, evidently divided between East and West. The localization in Italian is also definitely appreciated, with a very varied and adequate terminology (despite some “incidents” during the implementation of the texts in the game).