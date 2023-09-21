Grow Your Own Mushrooms With Wiz Khalifa’s Home Grow Kit

mushroom growers Red Light Holland Corporation (OTCQB:TRUFF) (NASDAQ:TRIP), based in Ontario, revealed Tuesday that it has officially launched online sales Home Mushroom Growing Kit With its cooperation with the company of Organic Wiz Khalifa, Mistercap LLC, They will be available to users around the world from September 18, 2023. MisterCap kits are available online now for $27.95 in the US, $33.95 for shipping in Canada, and are expected to ship in Europe in autumn 2023.

for its part, Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of red light holland, An official statement talked about the new partnership: “We are proud of all of our partnerships, as we have proven that we can grow high-quality mushrooms and world-class home grow kits at scale, ensuring Happened. Infrastructure, distribution and consumer satisfaction are essential components for ultimate success. “Clearly, now is the right time to launch MisterCap’s organic and home mushroom growing kits to increase user awareness of the entire mushroom category.”

mrcap is a new company welfare established by music artist Wiz Khalifa, a multi-platinum winner and Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee. It is a mushroom brand that promotes healthy living through natural organic mushrooms. The brand’s mission is to increase interest in the health benefits of mushrooms by creating more ways for people to incorporate them into their lives, nutrition and wellness.

“People love growing their own food,” says Wiz Khalifa. “People know very little about mushrooms, so my goal with MisterCap is to showcase their positive benefits and bring them to a wider audience.”

Mistercap’s collaboration with Red Light Holland launches exclusively online with three products: oyster grow kitHe Shiitake Grow Kit And this Lion’s Mane Grow Kit. All of them are organic, delicious and eco-friendly, creating a “farm to your home table” feeling for users.

“We were inspired by Wiz Khalifa’s interest in edible mushrooms and the benefits they provide,” he says. Philippe Chetrit, Director General of MisterCap. “Our brand was intentionally designed to help you get your hands on magic mushrooms quickly. “Wiz Khalifa’s organic mushroom growing kits provide a fun and enjoyable way to introduce mushrooms into our customers’ lives, allowing them to discover the beauty of such an amazing process.”

2% of all proceeds will be donated to the Fungi Foundation, a global organization dedicated to the study and conservation of fungi.

