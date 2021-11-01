Growing Up, review – Nerd4.life

What does it mean to grow? Many video games have tried to address the theme by narrating it to focus on specific issues, but growth has hardly been the subject of the game itself. Surely Maxis tried with the first The Sims, however focused on simulating the life of a person tout court, therefore much less focused on the individual moments of the same. Unfortunately, the series was soon transformed into a kind of doll factory in which the virtual characters have almost completely lost their contact with the original intentions of Will Wright, the author, becoming more than anything else hyper-consumers, whose existence is marked by what they buy, more than what they are. For this in the Growing Up review we tell you about a game that seemed like a breath of fresh air, despite some major limitations.

A question of neurons Growing Up, the brain map What determines who we are? The answer given by Growing Up is quite clear: the sum of the skills, relationships and interests developed during the first eighteen years of life. Developed by a dream team of writers and writers, which includes Daniel Sadowski (Gardens Inc. and Dr. Cares), artist Gracjana Zielińska (Cinders and Solstice), Kacper Kwiatkowski (This War of Mine), Christian Divine (Captain Spirit) , Matthew Ritter (Tales from the Borderlands and Twin Mirror), cartoonist Emma Vieceli (Doctor Who, Back to the Future) and composer Jim Guthrie (Planet Coaster and Reigns: Her Majesty), has a very direct idea of ​​the subject. : created a virtual boy or girl, it is necessary to manage their growth by developing the brain map and deciding which activities to carry out during the various shifts that make up their first years of life, leaving the determination of certain aspects of the character to social relationships, including L’gender identity. In our case we created a little girl and we decided to make her a scientist. How to do? The game system is actually very simple: every turn you have to carry out two fundamental activities: develop the aforementioned brain map and plan the basic life activities of the virtual person. The first is basically a big minigame, in which we have to choose which characteristics to favor (empathy, logic, physics, charm, memory and so on) from a map, while accumulating knowledge points useful to unlock new skills. The player clicks on the cells of a large neural network, acquiring their values ​​and unlocking the neighboring cells. Once the points available for unlocking the cells have been exhausted, you move on to the next phase. It should be noted that at the beginning the management of the brain network is really very simple, but with the growth some variants are added that increase the complexity of the operation (cells that reset the map, others that show the contents of all the cells and so on) ) and make each step longer. We then arrive at the stage of planning, which is the one in which we have to select the fundamental activities of the shift. These basically have three purposes: learning new skills, which serve to determine the working future of the offspring; to ramble, in order to reduce stress; and work, to earn something to spend in the shops. This is where most other gaming systems come into play.

Expectations versus stress Interpersonal relationships are fundamental in Growing Up Growing Up is more complex than it may seem at first glance. Basically it looks like a dating simulator set in 90’s, from which it also takes part of the style of play, from the 2D graphics (well designed) to the dialogues, but in reality there is much more. Our virtual character has in fact two characteristics that must always be considered: his sanity and the satisfaction of parents’ expectations. The idea is to be able to live by keeping the two factors in balance, without becoming crazy and without disappointing those who gave us life or those who adopted us (depending on the type of family). Consider that every activity affects the values ​​of one or both. For example, wandering around increases sanity, but somewhat reduces parental satisfaction, while exercising a skill will have the exact opposite effect. So, when planning the fundamental activities, you must always take into account which values ​​they will touch, adjusting accordingly. In reality there is another way to affect the life of our virtual character, and that is to spend the action points assigned to each turn to carry out the others. activities or, more simply, wandering around spending the money from his pocket money and the money he earned working. Growing up it becomes possible to explore various places in the city At the beginning of the game, when he is still very young, ours is relegated to his room and, at most, he can go to play in the garden. Growing up, however, he goes to school, of which he can unlock various areas, and in pre-adolescence he can start wandering around the city where he lives, for example by going to the shopping center, a game room or a park. Each area visited gives access to different activities and different items to buy. The former are conceptually similar to those of the planning phase (in some cases they are exactly the same) and follow similar rules, while the latter give different bonuses, such as additional slots for the planning phase, bonuses to sanity, unlocking certain extra activities and so on. But the variants don’t end there. As we said, parents have expectations for their children; these are translated not only in the bar we were talking about above, but also in small missions that, if carried out, earn esteem points that can be spent for gifts, such as travel, new clothing or special items.

Interpersonal relationships To develop skills you need to practice them, planning them carefully In all this dancing of values ​​to grow or keep an eye on, also the social relations. As is normal, in the course of his life, our character will make acquaintances, with whom he can develop friendship or love relationships. The relationship system is actually very simple and resembles that seen in many visual novels. During the game, in fact, dialogues with the other characters start in which we have to choose some answers to give or behaviors to keep. In this way we are going to determine the type of relationship we will establish with a certain person. This is where we will be able to actually determine the gender of our virtual character, signing who we want or keeping at a distance who we don’t like (sometimes even involuntarily). Finally, the various stages of growth are marked by gods exams, which in reality are simply another minigame in which we have to accumulate colored gems, spending them on activities that earn a certain number of points. The more points we accumulate, the higher the exam score will be. At the end of the adventure we will be shown a general summary from which we will learn not only our future, but also that of the characters we met.

The scientist who can’t read The exams never end Growing Up is, on the whole, successful, but it lacks in some details on which it is difficult to overlook, especially if you play it several times as the game system invites you to explore the different possibilities. For example, the skills to be developed through exercise have their own logic, but they create strange situations in which you can have a fourteen-year-old girl who is passionate about science and table role-playing games, but who cannot read, or a philosopher. who can’t count. Managing sanity and parental expectations then opens up a whole other set of questions and problems. For example, why does gorging on food at a fast food restaurant earn so many sanity points? Or why should parents be sorry every time their son or daughter rambles, even in the face of excellent academic results? Or again: why does every job lower sanity? We can understand working as a waiter in a restaurant, but selling lemonade on a playground? Why should it have a depressive effect, especially when you are young? As you may have guessed, ultimately the biggest flaw of the Vile Monarch title is the extreme stiffness of the model chosen for the simulation of growth, moreover US centric, which creates contradictory situations, sometimes absurd. For the rest we are faced with a good title, based on a fairly interesting idea, which could however be explored better.