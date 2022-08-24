“Growing up”: the emotional documentary produced by Brie Larson that will come to Disney +

The series uses narrative, experimentation and documentary to accompany a person between the ages of 18 and 22 who tells their story. (DisneyPlus)

As part of the creative agreement between Brie Larson Y Disney born Growing (growing-up), a docuseries that delves into the challenges of coming of age from the perspective of ten people. The project is an original creation of the protagonist of Captain Marvel and the production company Culture House, and will arrive in the catalog of Disney+. The official trailer shared by the platform streaming advanced a little more about this hybrid production.

“It is a groundbreaking documentary series that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming-of-age stories. The series uses narrative, experimentation and documentary to accompany a person between the ages of 18 and 22 who tells their story . They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at adolescence and the various social, family, and internal obstacles that young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance.” the official premise.

“Growing Up” tells ten exciting stories of young people from diverse backgrounds. (DisneyPlus)

Each of the 30-minute episodes focuses on one of these young people, who are also called “heroes”, and they narrate the experience of their growth through a very personal interview. Likewise, they will open the door to the past, traveling from childhood to adolescence with testimonies and cinematographic recreations that portray the most important turning points in their lives.

Brie Larson’s personal experience gave rise to the project

Growing -directed by Brie LarsonYara Shahidi, Bernardo Ruiz and Nicole Galovsk– promises a a unique experience for the documentary genre with the reflection of these exciting stories in which we are allowed to explore various social and family environments . In addition to the latter, we see within each character the obstacles they face on this path to self-discovery and self-love, either by identifying themselves as part of the community LGBT or have a disability. The exposed cases lead us to know different human experiences.

The participants share the most important anecdotes of childhood and adolescence to address the challenges of their growth. (DisneyPlus)

“I realized that I lived in shame of who I was and I realized how I presented myself in the world, whether it was protecting certain parts of myself and living in fear; and I thought, if I feel this way, other people must feel this way”, says the Oscar winner about the main motivation to develop this documentary series.

And he adds about his experience behind the scenes: “It’s about sharing and, at the same time, it’s about celebrating and recognizing that we are much more similar than different. He has put us on this glorious path, meeting so many beautiful and wonderful young people, as well as our amazing directors. And it’s been an absolute and hugely transformational delight for me, and I think for everyone involved.”

Brie Larson, Oscar winner for “The Room” and Marvel actress, developed the “Growing Up” project. (Disney Plus)

The ten episode season of Growing will be launched on September 8, the date on which the Disney Day.

