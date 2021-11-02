Growth and spread cannot run in tandem. Who is lying? Ask Lindner

Unlike the media, the markets do not seem to have been too impressed by the heralded success of the G20 in Rome and by Mario Draghi’s leadership test. The spread of the ten-year BTP on the Bund, in fact, continues to rise.





Trend of the yield differential between ten-year BTPs and Bunds

Source: Bloomberg

Having broken through 130, someone begins to believe that in the event of a non-event game changer by the Italian government or the ECB, the trend that the Fed taper could give to global bonds could put 150 basis points as the next target bar.

Which, it should be remembered, given the totally unchanged regime of purchases by the ECB in the first three weeks of October compared to the previous two quarters, as shown in the graph,





Countervalues ​​of the weekly purchases of the ECB (Pepp)

Source: Pictet / ECB

it is equivalent to at least 250 real basis points, that is, purified by the netting of the Frankfurt artificial compression. And before yet another vulgate takes hold that sees our country as the victim of speculation by some mysterious Specter, it should be emphasized that a reason that justifies the sales turbo of the beginning of the week exists. And it belongs to Germany.

But what needs reflection is the underlying reason for what is happening. Although central banks have now retired a few centuries of economic thinking, defying inflation with Qe blows, a record economic growth such as that claimed by Italy for the current year and a sharply rising spread cannot travel in tandem. To put it in the Anglo-Saxon, something’s gotta give. In the long run, in short, those who lie will have to admit it. Selling pressures are the result of a real slowdown in ECB purchases in the last week of October, the one whose amounts are not yet known? Likely.

One fact remains, paradoxically capable of making the situation even more serious: if this were the case scale back the reason for the surge in the spread would mean that the market evaluates zero or a little more than the 6% growth outlook that the government continues to reiterate and that Istat and Confindustria confirm. And if after the 2020 thud, a similar rebound is not able to guarantee even the minimum wage of off-setting on the risk premium, then there is really something to worry about.

That said, let’s get to the more than likely reason for the sell-off on our debt. In the general silence of the Italian media but not of the German ones, in fact, the leader of the Liberals and more than likely future government finance minister stoplight, Christian Lindner, he used a series of questions and answers on his Twitter profile to make known some qualifying points of his agenda. For example, the fact that if the ECB gets too involved in the fiscal policies of highly indebted countries, it will find itself having little means to fight inflation. It’s still: Containing price growth is a social responsibility and letting inflation spiral out of control paves the way to poverty.

Ladies and gentlemen, the post-Weidmann period has begun. And given the conditions, the paradoxical risk that many will soon begin to regret the Bundesbank hawk. Because given the heterogeneity of the governing coalition, if Christian Lindner gets the role that was Wolfgang Schaeuble, it is unlikely that the Chancellor will be able to limit his range of action too much. Without forgetting the need to find a successor to Jens Weidmann from next January 1st, a battle in which the weight of the Liberals and the Greens will almost certainly enter into opposition and it will be up to Olaf Scholz to tip the budget to one side or the other.

And to confirm how the early farewell of the outgoing governor of Buba has been read at home as the end of the forced honeymoon with the Lagarde management of Eurotower this image also confirms it,





The article dedicated to “Madame Inflation” from Bild of 29 October

Source: Bild

taken from the edition of Bild on last Friday and accompanied by a title that is all a program: Chanel brand lover Christine Lagarde makes savers and retirees poorer. A decidedly crude analysis but that in one Germany which has just seen inflation in October rise to 4.5% from 4.1% in September it does not need to disturb the distant ghosts of Weimar. The belly of the country, the one that reads the tabloids and not the most reasoned economic insights of Financial Times or Handelsblatt, begins to send signals of discontent and concern over the price rush. Especially after two years of pandemic stop-and-go.

And the left represented by the SPD, which succeeded in the miracle of sending the CDU to the opposition after twenty years, cannot afford the luxury of routing the fears of workers and pensioners to obsessive and petty bourgeois myopia. In short, if the rule of something’s gotta give between the narrative of the economic recovery and the renewed rush of spreads, pay attention to the Lindner factor. Because Olaf Scholz’s no to a revision of the Stability Pact is all the work of the liberal sack in order to guarantee the go-ahead for the formation of the traffic light government. After Schaeuble and Merkel, Weidmann will also have to regret. Qe miracles.