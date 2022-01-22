Growth in the blockchain world + 39%, but the Italian market stopped – Hi-tech

(ANSA) – ROME, JANUARY 21 – The global growth of the blockchain continues. In 2021 there are 370 initiatives, including projects and announcements, developed by companies and public administrations, + 39% compared to 2020. In the face of this international fervor, the Italian market still does not see a decisive growth in the adoption of these technologies: investments by companies amounted to 28 million euros in 2021, more or less stable compared to 23 million in 2020 and 30 million in 2019. In Italy, the most active sector is confirmed as the financial and insurance sector, with 50% of investments . These are some of the research results of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Observatory of the School of Management of the Politecnico di Milano, presented today.



“The applications of this technology born in 2008 with Bitcoin are rapidly evolving in different directions – explains the research – but they all have in common the drive towards a new version of the Web. The Blockchain, in fact, is the basis of the ‘next web revolution ‘: the Web3, a sort of decentralized Internet that could be the natural evolution of the current Web “.



If in Italy the adoption of companies is struggling to take off, consumers are instead increasingly oriented to the use of Blockchain applications, in particular cryptocurrencies: as many as 12% of Italians have already purchased Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, 17% are interested to do so in the future, 58% know them but are not interested in owning them and only 13% do not know them at all.



Worldwide, the research points out, another important innovation among decentralized applications is represented by NFTs in the world of collectibles.



“The first cases of application demonstrate to a small extent the potential of these tools, which are applicable to various areas to enable not only an efficient and immediate transfer of ownership, but also a series of new use cases”, explains Francesco Bruschi, Director of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Observatory. (HANDLE).

