growth of Xbox Game Pass and first party in the new tax report – Nerd4.life

The video game sector of Microsoft grew in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by Xbox Game Pass and titles first party, whose results offset the decline in third party titles. The data comes from the official report of the company, which speaks of an overall growth of the video game sector of 8% (year on year).

The most interesting item, however, is that of the contents and services, which saw revenues grow by 10%, despite the fact that the previous year had recorded a very marked growth due to the pandemic with related lockdowns. In the quarter indicated, first-party titles and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions grew above all, while third-party titles fell.

Speaking of hardware, revenue growth was 4%, driven by very high demand for Xbox Series X and S.

In the period, Microsoft as a whole generated $ 51.7 billion in revenues, up 20% year-over-year. Operating income was $ 22.2 billion, up 24% year-over-year, while profits were $ 18.8 billion, up 21% over the past year. Diluted earnings per share were $ 2.48 and up 22% from the prior year.