Growth, well-being, happiness (1/2)

When I speak of growth, I mean that of the economy, which is measured by the behavior of the production of goods and services.

When I speak of well-being, I am referring to the material, which depends, not exclusively, but in an important way, on the quantity, quality and variety of goods and services that are available to satisfy needs, starting with the basic ones that, left unsatisfied, threaten dignity (there is much that is unworthy, not in the poor, but in poverty), health and life.

When I speak of happiness, I am referring to the only possible one, the human one, which consists (at least for the purposes of these Checks and Balances), in the state of satisfaction with one’s own existence, which is not limited to material well-being, because it has to do with more with being well than with having a lot and being well.

The growth of the economy (objective data) is a necessary condition for material well-being (objective/subjective data), and material well-being is a necessary condition for happiness (subjective data).

The growth of the economy is a necessary condition for material well-being, which depends, in an important way, on the quantity, quality and variety of goods and services available to satisfy needs, most of which are to buy, for which you have to pay a price, for which you have to generate income, for which you have to have jobs, jobs and income that depend on direct investments destined: (i) to the production of goods and services, with which the growth of the economy is measured; (ii) to the creation of jobs, since someone has to work to produce; (iii) to the generation of income, since those who work are paid, jobs and income that are necessary conditions for well-being, especially if it must be, as corresponds to the dignity of the person, the result of one’s own work , not from the gifts granted by the government, a consequence of the government redistribution of income, of taking from Juan what, because it is the product of his work, belongs to Juan, to give Pedro what, because it is not the product of his work It’s not Peter’s. And what is the product of Juan’s work? John’s income.

Material well-being is a necessary condition for happiness, for that state of satisfaction with one’s own existence which, to really be so, supposes, among other things, the satisfaction of basic needs, for which it is necessary to have the quantity, quality and adequate variety of goods and services, for which, since they have to be bought, income is required, and therefore employment, which depends on direct investment.

How are we doing in Mexico in terms of growth, well-being and happiness?

To be continue.