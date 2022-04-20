GrowwCoin, pioneering cryptocurrency in the cannabis world

The cannabis community in Mexico will celebrate the World Cannabis Day this April 20 with the global launch of growcoin cryptocurrencywhich promises to revolutionize and streamline transactions between providers and consumers.

This cryptocurrency, which in the country has the support of companies and service providers in the cannabis industry, can be purchased starting today by simply downloading the GrowwLand Wallet, available in the application stores of IOS or Android devices.

GrowwCoin, which has an international team behind it, including Mexican professionals, joins the dozens of new coins that have flooded the universe of cryptocurrencies, and although it is not the first aimed at the cannabis community, its promoters maintain that it has with the solidity necessary to grow and position itself quickly, since it is being promoted by formally established and well-known companies, among them is Groww Land LLC, an American company that has various financial businesses, and La Cañameria Global sl, based in Catalonia and which since 1997 publishes the hemp magazine.

Mauricio Villasmilspokesperson for the project Mexico and one of the technological developers of the cryptocurrency, He explains that for transactions they will use the Solana blockchain network, one of the best-known platforms on the market, and highlights that GrowwCoin is the first to have its own application.

“The project behind it is what distinguishes us from other cryptocurrencies that are on the market,” he said in an interview.

One of the advantages of using it, says this cryptocurrency expert, is that it will help speed up and expand transactions between a provider and a client on an international scale without fear of being singled out or banned by the banks that continue to hinder this industry. In USAFor example, there are businesses that cannot open a bank account or have to pay very high monthly fees. It is about, he says, “tearing down the walls that have been created for many years against the cannabis industry”, as well as breaking the false paradigms that exist around cryptocurrencies.

“They can say that nobody will know where that money will go, but that is not only false but also contradictory, because everything that is generated through blockchain, like Solana, is transparent and traceable; If a company formally shows that it is doing a transaction, anyone in the world, be it from industry or government, can track it,” she said.

The initial global coin offering (ICO) will be this April 20 and companies, service providers and consumers who wish to acquire it can participate.

“Anyone globally can buy a crypto that we hope will appreciate a lot for 0.2 dollars (4 pesos), and you can buy it in different types of coins or cryptocurrencies,” explained Villasmil.

To join the project, the promoters invite the cannabis community to use it in their regular transactions and thus obtain some benefits, such as discounts for events or the purchase of medicinal products in participating establishments.

“We are looking for companies to accept it in their stores because this will give it strength. Until now, we have a direct impact on a community of 5 million people, but the cannabis world is much larger: it is expected that this 2022 will be a 30 billion dollar industry, we want this to be the currency that drives that growth ” .

For its launch, events will be held in various cities around the world. In Mexico City the appointment will be at Necios Bar (Michoacán 133, Condesa). In the social networks of GrowCoin More information on its use can be found.

