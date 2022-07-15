“Gru 2, My Favorite Villain” opened the 2022 Summer Family Cinema last night

Yesterday, the screening of the cartoon film “Gru 2, My Favorite Villain” opened the 2022 Summer Family Film Series “Movie Nights”. The public, especially children, gathered last night in the Plaça dels Músics, to enjoy of this totally free outdoor film screening under the stars. The next projection of this cycle will be “Cruella” in the Plaza del Sol next Tuesday, July 19.

As every year, the Department of Culture has scheduled the Summer Family Film Cycle “Movie Nights”, which began yesterday, July 14, and will end on September 1. This 2022 edition has a total of 13 totally free screenings, outdoors.

Music Square and Sun Square

Movies that have been programmed with family audiences in mind. This year, every week there will be a screening in the Plaza del Sol (on Tuesdays) and a screening in the Plaça dels Músics (on Thursdays). The schedule will always be at 10 p.m. until August 11 and at 9:30 p.m. from August 23 (last four screenings). Free outdoor cinema under the stars this summer in La Nucía. More information and program at: www.lanucia.es

“Cruella”: Tuesday, July 19

Disney’s “Cruella” will be the second screening of this cycle, next Tuesday, July 19 at 10 p.m. in Plaza del Sol. This “remake” of the classic film stars Emma Stone in the role of “Estela” and Emma Thompson as “Baroness von Hellman.” It tells the story of how the young clothing designer “Estela” ends up becoming the evil “Cruella”.

13 movies

The 2022 “Movie Nights” Summer Family Cinema cycle will feature thirteen films, with two screenings per week. Every Tuesday the projection will be in the Plaza del Sol and on Thursdays in the Plaça dels Músics. Admission will be free and open and the hours are 10:00 p.m. until August 11 and 9:30 p.m. in the last sessions. It will be an open-air cinema, under the stars, to enjoy the summer nights.

The films that will be screened will be: “Gru 2, My Favorite Villain” (July 14 at Plaça dels Músics), “Cruella” (July 19 at Plaza del Sol), “The Croods. A new Era” (July 21 at Plaça dels Músics), “Peter Rabbit 2: A la Fuga” (July 26 at Plaza del Sol), “El Parque Mágico” (July 28 at Plaça dels Músics), “How to train your dragon 3” (August 2 in Plaza del Sol), “Father there is only one 2” (August 4 in Plaça dels Músics), “Abominable” (August 9 in Plaza del Sol), “Frozen II” (August 11 August at Plaça dels Músics), “Raya and the Last Dragon” (August 23 at Plaza del Sol), “Trolls: World Tour” (August 25 at Plaça dels Músics), “Spider-man: Far from Home” (August 30, August in Plaza del Sol) and “The Shortest Night” (Thursday 1 September in Plaça dels Músics).

More information and program at www.lanucia.es