Grugliasco 9 December | Yazaki

They were fired with a simple phone call on a digital platform. This is what happened to three workers of Yazaki Italia, a multinational company based in Grugliasco, which produces and markets wiring and electrical distribution systems for motor vehicles. Their main client is the Stellantis Group.

The fact happened on Friday when, through a phone call on the teams platform, three workers were fired on the spot. Reason? Their business was relocated to Portugal. The unions are denouncing the affair.

Just a few months ago, the company provided the unions with reassurance about the company’s future in Italy. This had happened following the opening of the state of agitation by the trade unions who had said they were concerned by the unclear business plan denounced by the workers. Tell Stefania Zullo and Germana Canali of Filcams and Fisascat.

The three workers were notified of the dismissal on a digital platform while they were carrying out their work in smart working and from that moment their pass to enter the company was canceled and the company email was deleted.

“This company not only does not dialogue with the social partners, but shamelessly dismisses its employees without warning, demonstrating that it has no respect for the dignity of workers who are first and foremost human beings”, the trade union organizations Filcams and Fisascat write in a note. of Turin which then conclude, “We ask for the immediate revocation of the layoffs and the immediate opening of discussions with the trade union in order to find alternative solutions to the layoffs. If this does not happen within and no later than 3 days from this press release, the workers’ strike will be declared and of workers in the Turin area with supervision at a date and place to be established “.