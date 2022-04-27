the mexican company Bimbo group sold Ricolino for approximately 1,300 million dollars, to the manufacturer of chocolates and candies Mondelēz International. Ricolino is approximately 52 years old since it was founded.

In this way, Bimbo will say goodbye to brands like Kranky, Clown Palette, Duvalín, Panditasamong others, to now only focus on the bakery and snacks industry, as announced by the company through a statement.

Grupo Bimbo sells Ricolino, is it the end of the clown palette? Photo: My Pocket



Growth opportunity

For its part, the company Mondelēz International said that this agreement represents the opportunity to double the size of its business in Mexico and an attractive entry point to the chocolate category in the country. In 2021 alone, Ricolino products recorded net sales of 10,147 million pesos.

Daniel Servitje, President and CEO of Grupo Bimbo, said that they entered the confectionery industry with the founding of Ricolino in 1970; Today, 52 years later, he is the leader in the industry in Mexico.

“We deeply acknowledge the Ricolino family for this great achievement and are very grateful for their commitment and hard work. I am fully confident that Mondelēz will drive these great brands forward and accelerate their growth,” he added.

Mondelēz International will receive a business that currently employs 6,000 workers and has four distribution plants, in addition, its products are marketed under the Ricolino, Vero, La Corona and Coronado brands in Mexico and 17 other countries.

We recommend you read: Goodbye antibacterial gel! CDMX removes these sanitary measures by Covid

Dirk Van De Put, President and CEO of Mondelēz International, pointed out that this operation will give a strong boost to our business in Mexico, an important growth market for them, tripling their routes to market and increasing their position in the main categories of snacks.

Finally, Grupo Bimbo said that it will use the proceeds from this transaction to pay down debt, make capital investment and other corporate purposes. In 2022, Bimbo plans to invest approximately 750 million dollars in Mexico.

We recommend you read: 3 tips to protect your banking information and avoid scams

It should be noted that this transaction is still subject to the corresponding approvals, including the regulatory ones that are applicable in Mexico, such as that of the Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE), among others.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News section.