Grupo Firme and its manager prepare DEMAND against “Los Buitres de Culiacán, Sinaloa”; These are the details

New details regarding the lawsuit between The Vultures of Culiacán and the manager of Firm Groupafter the musicians exposed that they had a legal lawsuit with the businessman, now they will have to face the consequences.

It was on the television program “First hand”, hosted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante, where it was announced that the Sinaloa group that was in Music VIP(Evert and Isael Gutiérrez record company) long before he entered Firm Grouphad fought for their name and rights, winning the case, but now they informed Eduin Caz and all the members of so that the same thing would not happen to them.

They even revealed that there were documents in which Isael Gutiérrez was in the process by the name of the famous group, given these statements the musicians have not commented on anything, but it was the same journalist who explained that there is already a reply.

What will happen?

Gustavo Adolfo Infante reported that Grupo Firme e Isael Gutierrez defend their company and are allegedly preparing a lawsuit to The Vultures of Culiacánthe process will not only be in Mexico, they will also have legal consequences in the United States.

The performers of songs like “There’s someone here” and “Don’t be afraid” are asking Isael and Ever Gutierrez royalties from the songs, said María Teresa Romo, the group’s lawyer, and told Infante that the process for Los Buitres to have their name again was done under two instances, these are the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property and the other is the Copyright Institute.

So far neither the businessmen nor any of the members of Firm Group has spoken out against the band or the accusations in which his name is involved.

