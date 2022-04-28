Grupo Firme gives a concert on the Necaxa court and Chivas ‘pays for it’

Midtime Editorial

With the possibility of playing a direct ticket to the Liguilla on the last day of Clausura 2022, Necaxa and Chivas will play in a battered Victoria Stadium next Friday since the field of said venue is the venue this Wednesday night for a Firm Group concert.

In the midst of the San Marcos Fair in Aguascalientes, one of the most important in the country that for three weeks offers countless musical and entertainment shows, the Necaxa stadium will be the one that receives the Firm Groupwhich is currently one of the most popular exponents of the regional Mexican genre.

In addition to how the playing field looks -which is protected with some mats and plastic linings to try to harm it as little as possible for the Liga MX game-, the truth is that this is not a new problem for Chivas, who already had to postpone a match in this tournament precisely because of a musical event.

WILL THE AKRON PANORAMA BE REPEATED? the stadium of @ClubNecaxa will have the Grupo Firme concert next Wednesday, two days before the match against @Chivas. Since yesterday they began to install. ???? Ray Macias pic.twitter.com/h6bkU2zHCQ – Hard to Mark (@DurodeMarcarGDL) April 25, 2022

the game between Guadalajara and Rayados which was played last Wednesday, April 13, which ended with the victory of the Pandilla and the dismissal of Marcelo Míchel Leaño as coach of the Rojiblancos, was originally supposed to be played a couple of weeks before, but Coldplay’s concert at Akron Stadium forced to reschedule.

The field showed obvious damage after that gig by the British band, exhibiting its worst version over the weekend against Pumas, where the Akron turf looked totally loose, with patches and areas that even seemed to be spray-painted.