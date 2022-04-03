Grupo Firme: the luxurious gift received by the manager of the Mexican band | Celebs from Mexico nnda-nnlt | FAME

The trendy regional band from Mexico remains firm in its consolidation: after a successful tour in the United States in 2021, they began the year by taking over the Sun Forum. Merits more than enough to reward themselves and their manager.

The group formed by Eduin Caz, Christian Téllez, AB Luna, Joaquín Ruiz, Fito Rubio, Dylan Camacho and Jhonny Caz had a dream 2021: he won almost everything he was nominated for, between “Lo Nuestro Awards”, “IHeartRadio Music Awards” and Latin Grammys.

It is therefore not surprising that the winners at Grammy for Best Band Music Album by “We have fun achieving the impossible” have decided to reward those who have been making their internationalization possible.

On this occasion they honored Isael Gutiérrez, the music promoter who accidentally discovered the members of the group led by Eduin Caz. This is what he told Triunfo magazine in Los Angeles, California, where he said that it was at a radio event where he met the artists.

Thus, in Tijuana, Baja California, the manager and the Grupo Firme met. Caz himself has said on several occasions that Gutiérrez trusted them and bet with his eyes closed that he would take them to the top of regional Mexican music.

Gutiérrez received a luxurious pendant with the Grupo Firme logo. The jewel is personalized and looks quite similar to the ones that the band’s vocalist regularly wears.

The Firm Group gift for Isael Gutiérrez pic.twitter.com/zYBMYRN2Df – The + viral (@VideosVirales69) April 1, 2022

The natural entrepreneur Guerrero, Mexicois the founder of Music VIP Entertainment INC and an acquaintance of the representatives of groups such as El Chapo de Sinaloa and Jenny Rivera.

Currently, Grupo Firme is one of the most lucrative bands, with earnings that exceed 2.3 million pesos and that is enough to buy a private plane, where they travel with their musicians.

Isael Gutiérrez, one of those responsible for the Grupo Firme boom (Photo: Isael Gutiérrez / Instagram)

WHAT IS THE MOST LISTENED SONG OF THE FIRM GROUP?

One of the most listened successes of Grupo Firme is the song “I no longer come back to you”, the duet they did with Lenin Ramírez. The song, in 2021, exceeded 425 million views in Youtube.

WHO IS THE OWNER OF THE FIRM GROUP?

Firm Group is a successful Mexican band of the moment and its owner is the vocalist of the group, Eduin Caz, along with manager Isael Gutiérrez. So they made it official in 2021. “Today, after 4 years, I can officially say that my partner @isaelgutierrez is an irreproachable person with his word. Today we are officially partners in something that we started as a dream”he wrote on Instagram in May 2021.