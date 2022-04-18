Grupo Firme triumphs singing “Tusa” by Karol G at Coachella and Eduin Caz repeats Anitta’s challenge

If something was clear yesterday it is the success of the presentation he gave Firm Group at Coachella 2022where Eduin Caz He repeated the feat of taking off his shirt to show off his muscles. But, part of what she lit the public on was the moment when Grupo Firme sang “Tusa” by Karol G at Coachella in a show without presents that left the name of Mexico all the way up Minutes later, Eduin Caz repeated Anitta’s challenge on the floor.

Spanglioso's Instagram.

After a two-year absence, one of the West Coast’s biggest music festivals returned, Coachella. There, one of the most beloved bands of the Mexican regional moment, such as the members of Firm Group They met and sang several of their hits. But they surprised the sing Karol G’s song, “Tusa” at full lung Eduin Caz and all his companions did not stop jumping and giving everything for everything in this Coachella 2022 including the famous twerking challenge of the Brazilian singer Anittawagging the tail.

This was also presented yesterday in Coachella 2022 from the most natural and beautiful spaces of Indio in California. Anitta He gave a whole show with the best artistic representations of his country: capoeira, samba, calypso and even a percussion solo by the same singer were the details that enlivened his incredible presentation. She also paid a tribute to the favela where she was born.

will be presented today Carol G where we will surely see part of what he has sung on his Bichota Tour. surely interpret bug. Besides, she already left a message on his Instagram while wearing an animal print suit that made it clear why she is one of the most beautiful women in the music industry. followed by Carol G will be presented Doja Catwho gave much to talk about in his last performance at the Grammy Awards.

