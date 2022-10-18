Grupo Joly Awards The jury of the IV Health and Well-being Awards has gathered

Last Tuesday took place the deliberation meeting of the IV Health and Wellbeing Awards organized by Jolly Group in collaboration with Rovi Y Cofares. The objective of the awards is to promote the social recognition of people and organizations that work in different areas of the Andalusian health sector, divided into three categories: Research, Pharmacy and Patients.

Specifically, the Health Research Award It’s destined companies, institutions or people who stand out in the field of research. The Pharmacy Award It is aimed at rewarding pharmacy offices or professionals who stand out for their commitment to innovation in user care. Lastly, the award patients award aims to recognize the work of associations, federations, foundations, companies or people who work to improve the lives of people affected by a disease and ensure the health and quality of life of patients.









In the picture, the members of the jury. From left to right, Jose Rodriguez Canovascounselor of Cofares in Andalusia; Ramiro Navarrospecialized journalist; Beatrice Garcia, head of Communication at Rovi; Victoria Herrera, Director of Business Development at Grupo Joly and Dr. Carlos Infantespresident of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Seville and president of this jury.