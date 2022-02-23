Grupo Orlegi competes against Zaragoza in Spain with a partner of Beckham

John Manuel Figueroa

Grupo Orlegi is nowhere near finalizing its internationalization as it is fighting to become the Royal Saragossapicture of the Second Division in Spain.

The group commanded by Alejandro Irarragorri bid for an agreement and buy the Aragonese group that in its 90 years of life its owners had not been from another country.

Besides that in Spain The subject is already being talked about, and they put the company Irarragorri disputing the club with George Morepartner of david beckham at Inter-Miami.

“The Mexican group Orlegi or the Cuban-American businessman George More Santos they dispute the acquisition of an entity whose next owners will be, for the first time, alien to the land”, published the Aragón Newspaper.

According to another post, Orlegi already submitted its offer and the deadline was set March 11th to have an answer.

Spanish media speak that the Saragossa Club has one of debt of 70 million euros.

“The sale would be made effective by depositing the amount of the same and with a suspensive contract in case of decline. Alfonso VillalvaCEO and executive director of the group, has been in Spain in recent weeks and has met with both sides of the council”, added the newspaper Aragon.

An important issue is that Saragossa keep the category Iberian Second Division; right now it is 16 with 33 points in a League where there are 22 tables.

Orlegi Group has been looking for a team abroad for several years, they have tried in EnglandScotland, mls and in Spain.

In Mexico, Orlegi owns Santos Laguna and Atlas in Liga MX, in addition to the Tampico Madero in Expansion League.