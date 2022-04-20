Grupo Orlegi suspends Tampico’s participation in the Expansion League

Midtime Editorial

The Orlegi Groupwho presides Alejandro Irarragorriannounced this Wednesday that they have decided suspend the activity of the Tampico team in the Expansion League after six years of hard work; the company indicated that it is studying the path they will take with the Wild Crab.

“Orlegi Sports announces that it has decided to suspend its participation in the Expansion League with the TM Futbol Club in Tampico, Tamaulipas, so he is exploring possibilities for the continuity in the future of the franchise“, can be read in the statement.

In addition, Orlegi Group was pleased with the work at the club in recent years, highlighting that won a championship and a runner-up, and not only that, but the training of some footballers is also added that today are consolidated in Mexican football.

“Despite having a difficult beginning, with the passage of time, we achieved sports stability and different achievements, such as the Guardianes 2020 Championship and the runner-up of the 2021 Opening Tournament. Similarly, the Jaiba Brava helped in the training process of several players who today have constant activity and relevant in Liga MX”, they add Orlegi.

They thank the fans

Finally, the company that commands Alejandro Irarragorri thanked the Tampico fans supportsince they managed to make a good communion with the institution.

“We want to give special thanks to our fans, who were always present and were a fundamental pillar in these years. In the same way, we appreciate the support of the different Authorities. In addition, we recognize those sponsors who joined the project, as their commitment was of the utmost importance.”