Grupo Sol bets on making Mobil the leading brand in Puerto Rico

With a investment of $30 million -including $7.5 million in advertising- the company Sol Puerto Rico Limited, distributor of Mobil gasoline, is betting on turning the brand into the new market leader in Puerto Rico.

Until now, the leader has been Shell, with an approximate 25% market share and more than 170 stations on the island. That leadership was obtained precisely under the management of Sol, a company that distributed Shell gasoline until last August 31.

“I think the game is going to change. We are going to make Mobil the leading brand in Puerto Rico,” said Pierre Magnan, president of Grupo Sol, in an interview with this newspaper.

In the first 15 days, Sol has changed the signage and filled the tanks with Mobil fuel at 15 stations. Before the end of September, they hope to reach almost 40 and complete 60 more stations each month during the months of October and November, he said. Mario Chávez, Director of Fuels for Latin America at ExxonMobil.

Of the almost 180 Shell stations that were on the island as of August 31, some 94 belonged to retailers, while the remaining or more than 45% are owned by Sol.

Magnan added that, at least 50 stations will be equipped with solar energy and LED lights to reduce energy consumption.

Asked about where the Mobil fuel terminal is, Nanette Pagán, Manager of Brand, Communications, and External Affairs of Grupo Solindicated that, like most gasoline distributors in Puerto Rico, Mobil does not have a terminal, but continues to be supplied from the Buckeye terminal in the port of Yabucoa.

However, the executives clarified that the difference in the fuels is in the additives that are added to the gasoline. In Mobil’s case, the additives are the same ones used in Formula 1 race cars, according to Chavez.

“ExxonMobil racing engineers created Mobil Synergy racing fuels for the RB18 race car, improving efficiency and reducing deposits, while maximizing every drop of fuel,” said Chávez. He indicated that the technological advances made in alliance with Oracle Red Bull Racing are applied to Synergy fuels, which are now available in Puerto Rico at Mobil stations.

This advanced formula protects the engine by helping to clean and maintain intake valves and injectors while providing improved fuel economy, engine protection, and better responsiveness, executives said. Mobil service stations will offer consumers fuels with Synergy technology, Mobil Synergy Extra and Mobil Synergy Supreme+.

Mobil Synergy Supreme+ fuel is the most advanced product in the line, offering the consumer better mileage and better performance, meeting the needs and preferences of the local driver, according to Grupo Sol.

To publicize the brand among motorists in the country, Grupo Sol yesterday began an advertising campaign in traditional and digital media, said Mayra Blancovich, manager of the Category and Fuel Programs for Puerto Rico of Grupo Sol.

The campaign will run for more than a year, and seeks to encourage consumers to switch to Mobil and trust the technology that the brand brings. Also, at the end of this month consumers will be able to start paying directly at the pumps through Mobile Speed ​​Pay appand later they will launch a loyalty program for customers.

The goal of the distribution company is to have 200 Mobil stations in Puerto Rico in the next two years.