GSK, ‘sotrovimab’ is Effective Against Omicron and Delta Variants By Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – GlaxoSmithKline (LON 🙂 and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ 🙂 advance in their respective exchanges (London and NY) after an update on “Sotrovimab”, an experimental monoclonal antibody that, according to preclinical studies, protects against protein mutations spike and against the new Omicron variant.

As confirmed by Glaxo herself in a note, “the preclinical data was generated by pseudo-virus tests of the Omicron variant mutations, which include the maximum number of modifications (37 mutations) identified to date in the protein”.

The outcome, explains the British pharmaceutical company, adds to the growing number of preclinical tests showing that sotrovimab “protects against all variants of interest tested” and against the Omicron variant.

According to George Scangos, CEO of Vir (NASDAQ :), “Sotrovimab is the first monoclonal antibody to report preclinical data demonstrating activity against all tested variants of SARS-CoV-2 of concern and interest to date, including Ómicron, and Delta “.

Hal Barron, scientific director and president of GSK’s research and development unit, said that “since the beginning of the collaboration with Vir, we hypothesized that sotrovimab would have a high barrier to resistance and therefore could offer the best potential. of the category for the treatment of Covid “.

“These preclinical data – added the expert – demonstrate the potential for our monoclonal antibody to be effective against the latest variant, Omicron, in addition to all the other variants of interest defined to date by the WHO, and we do not see the It’s time to discuss these findings with regulators around the world. “