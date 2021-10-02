News

GT Talent, in Vallelunga the grand finale in Vallelunga

They will be 16 the semifinalists from all over Italy who will compete for the victory in the two days of skill tests scheduled at the Vallelunga racetrack (Rome) on 5 and 6 October.

Simulator, skid car e track test with Ferrari 458 Italia, all under the eyes of four judgesi exceptional and with a level of difficulty brought to the maximum for the occasion. Only the first 2 classified they will enter the final and compete to achieve the goal. Become the winner of the first edition of GT Talent and get the National license C necessary to participate in an Italian GT Cup race.

The format, never realized before in Europe, conceived and produced by CarSchoolBox, an expert company in the field of safe sports driving and leader in the field of track events dedicated to supercar lovers, has allowed thousands of ordinary people throughout Italy, fascinated by the world of engines, to live a unique experience with the goal of trying to realize what, until now, seemed to be only an impossible dream. Compete as a professional driver in a real competition and live on TV.

If the world of motor racing, in fact, is? always considered not very accessible due to the high access costs, thanks to GT Talent the best of the participants will find himself again on the Vallelunga circuit on the starting grid at the wheel of an official Ferrari 488 Challenge during one of the stages of the Italian GT Cup.

