GT WORLD CHALLENGE IN CATALUNYA: ITALIAN TRIUMPHS. MARCIELLO AND ASK CHAMPION

It was an Italian triumph that took place in Montmelò, where the riders from the Alps were the main protagonists of the final round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe season, of which it was the last stage of the Endurance Championship.

Five riders from the peninsula have indeed climbed on the absolute podium, while the endurance title, in addition to the absolute title already secured in Valencia, went to Raffaele Marciello who rides for the Tricolore Akkodis ASP team.

Raffaele Marciello, Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella and the Mercedes N°88 of Akkodis ASP, the French team of Jérôme Policand, based in Rabastens in the Tarn, are crowned Champions Endurance Cup of the Fanatec GT World 2022 among drivers, while the same structureAkkodis ASP Team, is crowned by team, for the very first time in this discipline.

At the overall Championship (Sprint + Stamina)Akkodis ASP Team is also crowned 2022 Team Champion while Lello Marciello had already won the ‘Grail, most recently at Hockenheim.

Already recruited to race in the Ferrari endurance Hypercar, Marciello in 2023 should be back at the start of the main GT competitions with Mercedes, before taking the plunge into the world of prototypes, but 2022 was undoubtedly for him the season of consecration.

Absolute champion – as in 2018 – and endurance champion for the first time and vice-champion of the Sprint Cup which he had his hands on in 2018, where he signed four pole positions on five occasions, paying for a few mistakes from his teammate Timur Boguslavski, Marciello is also leading the ADAC GT Masters, thanks to eight podiums in 12 rounds! What a fantastic season for him…

In 2022, the first success at the 24 Hours of Spa also came after three consecutive pole positions. Success in a 24 hour race was lacking and adds to the rich track record of the Italian driver who, it should be remembered, has been racing since this year with a Swiss license and in particular already victorious at the FIA ​​​​GT World Cup in Macao in 2019.

at Montmélò, the Mercedes that Marciello shares with Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella was not particularly quick, settling for finishing the race in fifth place enough to secure the title.

Antonio Fuoco tried to the end but failed to outwit his rivals from Stuttgart. Iron Lynx’s Ferrari led the race for almost two hours, first in the hands of Alessandro Pier Guidi, former World Endurance Champion in 2020 and 2021, then later with the young Alessio Rovera.

The strategic choice of the Dinamic team proved fundamental, as it allowed an exceptional Matteo Cairoli, already very fast in qualifying, to perform a perfect undercut against Fuoco and Bortolotti. Cairoli immediately took a lead of 4″ on Fuoco, but the gap was reduced to zero with the entry of the safety car and an assist from Niklas Nielsen, who kept Cairoli behind for a few laps.

On the restart, Cairoli again stretched on Fuoco, who only finished at eight tenths after a very tight confrontation. Third Bortolotti, on the first podium of the season with the Emil Frey team.

The WRT concluded the 12 years of collaboration with Audi, with a fourth place, with Dries Vanthoor who in the final got closer to Bortolotti, without ever being able to worry him for the podium.

The other R8 Pro, the #46 Belgian team of Vincent Vosse crossed the finish line in sixth place in the hands of Frederic Vervisch, Valentino Rossi and Nico Muller.

The car of the French team Sainteloc, the Audi R8 LMS N°25 of the trio formed by Legeret-Mies-Niederhauser, already victorious at Hockenheim, crossed the finish line in seventh place, ahead of the Mercedes of GetSpeed ​​​​and the best BMWs and McLarens from the Rowe and Jota teams.

In the Top 10, the leading duo of the Silver Cup, with the Champions of endurance and absolute class the crew composed of the Audi R8 LMS WRT N°30 of the trio, Thomas Neubauer, Benjamin Goethe and Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer who sealed a flawless season with the third victory of the season, ahead of the McLaren of Garage 59, which was very fast in qualifying and finished twelfth.

Andrea Bertolini, Stefano Costantini and Louis Machiels won in the Pro-Am category, while the Gold Cup came to a stormy end.

The success of the race, at least for now, belongs to the Winward team. As usual, the gentleman Jens Liebhauser was involved in several contacts at the start of the race, but despite the damaged direction Lorenzo Ferrari (seventh this morning in Q2 and best Mercedes) and Lucas Auer made a nice comeback.

Auer passed Arjun Maini at the start of the last stint, but in the final he suffered the return of the Indian driver, who found space to pass ten minutes from the end. Auer did not give up and at the last chicane he tried everything. Maini left no space and the Austrian sent him without too many compliments to the wall, crossing the finish line in first position. The incident is still under investigation.

Even the awarding of the category title spared no twists and turns. A very fast Michelle Gatting had taken the lead in the second stint, leaving the wheel to Rahel Frey with a reassuring advantage. With forty minutes to go, however, Iron Dames’ Ferrari 488 change failed, forcing the Swiss driver to park on the track.

Inception’s McLaren took the lead in the race and the Championship, but a puncture suffered by Frederik Schandorff threw everything into question, until Herberth’s Porsche was spun by Tommaso Mosca.

A well-deserved title thus vanished for the Iron Dames, with victory at the 24 Hours of Spa having propelled them to the top of the standings.

Mercedes also won in the Pro-Am category, with the victory of the Mercedes AMG GT3 N°20 of the SPS Automotive Performance team. Dominik Baumann took the lead from the Allied Racing Porsche 911 GT3 RN°91 driven by Alex Malykhin in the last quarter of an hour.

At the checkered flag, Dominik Baumann gave victory to his teammates Ian Loggie and Valentin Pierburg ahead of the duo Ayhancan Guven and Alex Malykhin, and the N°52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 driven by Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels and Stefano Costantini who complete the podium and win the championship.

Equally deserved was the success of Brendan Iribe, protagonist of an incredible personal 24 hours. The American Gentleman (inventor of Oculus and ex-boyfriend of Emma Watson) took the start of the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, competing in the mandatory 2 hours and 30 minutes for a bronze driver.

Then he left the wheel to his two teammates, Jordan Pepper and Sebastian Priaulx who completed the job by finishing second in the race and winning the GTD Endurance Championship to fly off to Europe and Spain.

Waiting for him in Barcelona, ​​his faithful partners on the McLaren 720S N°7, Ollie Millroy (his coach and driver friend since his debut in the GT Open) and Schandorff, who escorted him to a sensational second-class title in 24 hours and only 7236 km apart!

Francois LEROUX

Photos: Antoine CAMBLOR

RACE CLASSIFICATION SUNDAY OCTOBER 2, 2022

1 – Bachler-Picariello-Cairoli (Porsche) Dinamic – The 97 laps in 3h01’26″201

2 – Rovera-Pierguidi-Fuoco (Ferrari) Iron Lynx, at 0″873

3 – Bortolotti-Aitken-Costa (Lamborghini) Emil Frey, at 9″098

4 – D. Vanthoor-Feller-Weerts (Audi) WRT, at 9″670

5 – Marciello-Juncadella-Gounon (Mercedes) ASP, at 22″168

6 – Vervisch-Müller-Rossi (Audi) WRT, at 26″517

7 – Legeret-Mies-Niederhauser (Audi) Sainteloc, at 26″870

8 – Engel-Schothorst-Stolz (Mercedes) GetSpeed, at 31″325

9 – Yelloly-Eng-Farfus (BMW) Rowe, at 48″555

10 – Kirchhofer-Wilkinson-Bell (McLaren) Jota, at 48″961

11 – Simmenauer-Goethe-Neubauer (Audi) WRT, at 49″310

12 – Maldonado-Macdonald-Kjaergaard (McLaren) Garage 59, at 53″155

13 – Harper-Verhagen-Hesse (BMW) Rowe, at 55″920

14 – Lappalainen-Wishofer-White (Lamborghini) Emil Frey, at 57″746

15 – Al Zubair-Jefferies-Schiller (Mercedes) Al Manar by HRT, at 58″572

16 – Gazeau-Baert-Panis (Audi) Sainteloc, at 1’00″564

17 – Zug-Schöll-Aka (Audi) Attempto, at 1’01″848

18 – Beretta-Nemoto-Hites (Lamborghini) VSR, at 1’06″234

19 – Baud-Eriksen-Kingsley (Mercedes) Getspeed, at 1’06″781

20 – Nielsen-Fisichella-Molina (Ferrari) Iron Lynx, at 1 turn

21 – Stevenson-Drouet-Mosca (Mercedes) ASP, at 1 turn

22 – Patrese-Valente-Vermeulen (Audi) Tresor by Car Collection, at 1 turn

23 – Liebhauser-Ferrari-Auer (Mercedes) Winward, at 1 turn

24 – Walkinshaw-Perez Companc (Mercedes) Madpanda, at 1 turn

25 – Paverud-Moulin-Cola (Lamborghini) VSR, at 1 turn

26 – Fittje-Valente-Love (Mercedes) Haupt, in 1 turn

27 – Blazek-Siedler-Krupinski (McLaren) JP Motorsport, at 1 turn

28 – Tomita-A.Robin-M.Robin (Audi) WRT, at 1 turn

29 – Cooke-Leitch-Tutumlu (Lamborghini) Leipert, in 1 turn

30 – Bohn-A.Renauer-R.Renauer (Porsche) Herberth, at 1 turn

31 – Gomar-Cabirou-Parisy (Lamborghini) AGS, at 1 turn

32 – Baumann-Pierburg-Loggie (Mercedes) SPS, at 1 turn

33 – Eteki-Ojjeh-Lessenes (Audi) Boutsen, at 1 round

34 – Malykhin-Guven (Porsche) Allied, at 1 round

35 – Millroy-Iribe-Schandorff (McLaren) Inception, at 1 turn

give up

Maini-Haupt-Scholze (Mercedes) – Haupt

Cheever-Froggatt-Hui (Mercedes) – GruppeM

Klien-Abril-Lind (McLaren) – JP Motorsport

Costantini-Machiels-Bertolini (Ferrari) – AF Corse

West-Ramos-Chaves (McLaren) – Garage 59

Pedersen-Nakken-Roda (Porsche) – Dinamic

Haase-Drudi-Ghiotto (Audi) – Tresor by Car Collection

Frey-Bovy-Gatting (Ferrari) – Iron Dames

Delacour-Sbirrazzuoli-Balzan (Ferrari)

Witt-Dorlin-MacDowall (Lamborghini) – Barwell

Schramm-Winkelhock-Marschall (Audi) – Attempto

Roussel-Rougier-Altoè (Lamborghini) – Emil Frey

Hutchison-Menchaca-Proctor (Audi) – WRT

THE 2022 GT WORLD ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASSIFICATION

1.Juncadella-Gounon-Marciello: 89 dots – 2. Fuoco: 87 -3.Serra-Rigon: 68 – 4.Bachler: 54 – 5.Stolz-Schothorst: 53 – 6. Cairoli: 48 – 7. Engel: 44 – 8. Picariello: 40 – 9.D.Vanthoor-Weerts: 39 – 10.Molina-Nielsen: 37.

THE 2022 GT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RANKING

1.Marciello: 187 dots – 2.Vanthoor-Weerts: 148.5 – 3.Gounon : 130.5 – 4.Boguslavsky: 98 – 5. Juncadella: 89. ‍