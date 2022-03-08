GT7: The most expensive cars of the Central Brand of Gran Turismo 7

OROne of the attractions of Gran Turismo 7 and the saga in general is being able to collect cars, tune them up and compete with them.

We have all dreamed of having in our hands the steering wheel of mythical and powerful automobiles, if the pocket does not accompany, GT7 and its more than 400 models, it can be a fix.

The Polyphonic game, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this yearoffers us several ways to get hold of the vehicles and thus be able to collect them.

From the missions that we will have to carry out in the GT Café, essential if we want to unlock cars and circuits, even the cars that will give you as a reward for completing the licenses and extra missions. This is the way to get them for free.

But if we have enough credits, we can always go either to the used car storeto the legendary zone or to the Brand Central, where we will have totally new cars.

It is here where we will have to make ourselves with more powerful vehicles to be able to overcome the challenges that GT Café proposes, but it will also be the place to buy authentic competition machines and also more modest cars.

These vehicles will be available as soon as Brand Central is unlocked and unlike the Second Hand and Legendary Car Dealership, will always be available for purchaseexcept those that are by invitation.

The most expensive cars of the Central Brand of Gran Turismo 7



Lamborghini Veneno ’14: 3,640,000

Lamborghini Veneno ’14:

conceived for commemorate the 50th anniversary of the brand, was presented in 2013 at the Geneva Motor Show. It was developed exclusively for the occasion. Three more were later made for die-hard Lamborghini collectors. Total Nine roadsters have gone on sale, making it a unique model in the brand’s history.

Ferrari FXXK ’14: 3,600,000

Ferrari FXXK ’14:

Born from Ferrari’s XX programs, in which car owners volunteer as test drivers to help develop new technologies. It is designed to be driven on the circuit and is equipped with a hybrid propulsion unit over 1000 hp

MCLAREN P1 GTR ’16: 3,600,000

MCLAREN P1 GTR ’16

a car that needs no introduction. Its predecessor, the F1 GTR, wowed everyone at Le Mans back in 1995. The P1 was developed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of that victory. It is a leading hybrid supercar in the 1,000 hp segment.

ASTON MARTIN VULCAN ’16: 3,300,000

ASTON MARTIN VULCAN ’16

Built to break down the barrier between touring cars and racing cars, It has a carbon fiber body worthy of any single-seater. It has a naturally aspirated front V12 engine that can reach 811 horsepower.

Audi R18 TDI ’11: 3,000,000

Audi R18 TDI ’11

Everything a myth of the 24 hours of Le Mansafter his mythical victory against Peugeot in 2011.

Porsche 919 Hybrid ’16: 3,000,000

Porsche 919 Hybrid ’16:

It has been the jewel in Porsche’s crown for the past decade. TIt has a central engine that generates 500 hp and two electrics that add another 400 hp. adding them we get 900 hp of hybrid power and with all-wheel drive that made it an impossible rival to beat.

Gran Turismo Red Bull X2014 Standard: 3,000,000

Gran Turismo Red Bull X2014 Standard

a vehicle conceived for fans of Gran Turismo and Red Bull Racing. A fictitious car that represents the pinnacle of competition with a 4-cylinder in-line engine capable of generating 800 hp. Its stratospheric aerodynamic design allows you to do things on the track never imagined by any competition bull.

Gran Turismo Red Bull X2019 Competition: 3,000,000

Gran Turismo Red Bull X2019 Competition

a version still more in tune than its brother from 2014. With slightly less aerodynamics and a new naturally aspirated v12 engine, it’s the perfect machine for test the skill of drivers in official FIA competitions in Grand Touring.

Ferrari Enzo Ferrari ’02: 2,500,000

Ferrari EnzoFerrari ’02

A special model made for commemorate the 55th anniversary of the purchase. It is the successor to the legendary F40 and F50 and its nose is reminiscent of a Formula 1.

Porsche Carrera GT: 2,300,000

Porsche Carrera GT:

One of the most emblematic Porsche models. It’s a real fantasy thanks to the incredible sound of its exhausts and its spectacular power.

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 ’14: 2,000,000

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 ’14

The brand’s first commercial car since 1998 It was quite a statement of intent. Elegant proportions and a spectacular 8-litre W16 mid-engine allowed it to exceed the mythical figure of 400km/h. Only 400 units were made.

Pagani Zonda R ’09: 1,800,000

Pagani Zonda R ’09

Pagani boasts of having exclusive cars but the Zone R is a class apart. Designed to compete its carbon body barely weighs 1250 kg. His scandalous 6:47.50 on the Nordschleife in 2010 went down in motorsport history.

Ferrari LaFerrari ’13: 1,600,000

Ferrari LaFerrari ’13:

First car since the Enzo with a V12 engine and also the first commercial hybrid of the Italian brand. Directly inherited from F1, the HY-KERS system together with its 6.3 liter thermal engine and two electric motors allow it to reach 963 hp.