GTA 3 turns 20, this is how the developers Sony and others remember it – Nerd4.life

GTA 3 has accomplished 20 years a few days ago, on October 23, and the PlayStation Blog has seen fit to collect a series of testimonials from developers Sony studios and some of the third parties to understand how they remember the game.

Of course, those who have not yet had the opportunity to experience Grand Theft Auto III will be able to do so soon thanks to GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, with its interesting innovations from a technical and gameplay point of view.

“GTA 3 has changed my perspective on what makes games fun,” wrote Brian Hastings of Insomniac Games. “Previously you jumped, killed enemies, solved puzzles, in short, completed the tasks that the developers had created for you.”

“GTA 3 was the first game where you just created the fun yourself, and that led me to rethink the way exploration and free use items and weapons in Ratchet & Clank could allow players to find their own approach to gameplay. ”

“GTA 3 was a game with an incredible degree of freedom, released at a time when we were struggling to create even linear experiences with the capabilities of PS2,” wrote Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno. “I was impressed with how it was made.”

“It embraced open world reality rather than restricting gameplay to avoid possible glitches. The Japanese version of GTA 3 was released by Capcom and I remember thinking ‘I’m happy to be on their side’.”

“I grew up playing 2D platformers that offered a clear path from A to B and required just a little bit of trial and error,” said Tara Saunders of PlayStation London Studio. “The thing that struck me most about GTA 3 was the freedom it gave you to be able to play the way you wanted within a believable world.”

“If you don’t get out of the car you won’t make progress. You went from driving to running the streets seamlessly, entering buildings for the next mission at your own pace. In some cases the freedom was too much, but the ability to proceeding as you wanted, and thus also changing the tone of the game, was a very obvious concept. ”

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a motorcycle sequence

“I remember when I walked into Remedy’s offices in early November 2001: I was excited, a little anxious, it was my first day on the job. The first thing I saw was a group of people around a television. , some laughed and some watched without saying a word, “said Mikael Kasurinen of Remedy Entertainment.

“They were playing GTA 3. It was a provocative, unexpected, infinitely fun and impossible to quit experience. A huge leap forward in gaming that set the stage for my career and still influence my work today.”

“GTA 3 showed me the incredible sense of immersion that comes from being able to act freely and see the world react to these actions – a unique feeling that only games can offer,” said Capcom’s Yuya Tokuda.

“As games’ expressive power has grown over the years, immersion-focused experiences have become a standard for triple A productions. GTA 3 has set that standard and I’m sure it will continue to influence game creators over the years. come.”