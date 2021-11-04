GTA 5 at 155 million copies, the series at 355 million – Nerd4.life

When does GTA 6 come out? This is the question that many ask themselves, but the reality of the facts is that Take-Two keep generating mind-boggling numbers with GTA 5. The company has announced financial data for the second quarter of 2021, thanks to which we learn that the game has reached quota 155 million copies sold worldwide, 5 million more than in the previous quarter, with the entire Grand Thef Auto series thus reaching an impressive 355 million copies sold.

From the report we learn that Take-Two in Q2, which ended on September 30, 2021, scored 984.9 million dollars in revenues, 3% more than in the same period last year, where the lockdowns due to the pandemic had increased the revenues of the videogame market in general.

As previously mentioned, GTA 5 sold another 5 million copies in the second quarter of 2022. Since launching in 2013, the Rockstar Games game has generated over $ 6 billion in revenue. And in all this we remember that in March the next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will be released which will probably greatly increase the total number of copies sold.

Always staying at Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 it has 39 million copies sold worldwide, its predecessor 23 million, for a total of 62 million copies. NBA 2K22, on the other hand, has reached 5 million copies sold, with Take-Two saying that it is the exponent of the most played series in the first month of launch.

Not only good news, given that in conjunction with the latest Take-Two report, the postponement of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the new strategy of Firaxis, has been announced.