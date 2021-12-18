GTA 5, exclusive interview with Shawn Fonteno

The new expansion The Contract from GTA Online it is undoubtedly the most interesting ever and not only because it is the closest thing to those single player DLCs that, by now clear, will never arrive. The Contract is also special because it has a very strong narrative component and, for the first time in eight years, brings one of the main characters of the base game back to the screens: Franklin. For this reason we interviewed Shawn Fonteno exclusively for Italy, the actor who played the troubled boy.

Meanwhile… GTA Online The Contract: Born in 1968, the Californian Shawn Fonteno returns to interpret the role of Franklin Clinton eight years later Let’s start with a classic question, namely what what has Shawn Fonteno been up to in recent years? Shawn Fonteno: The last few years, as you know, have been insane with the whole Covid thing. I have been mostly at home, I have some business to carry on and in addition I have been working on my book … That’s right, they told me … you’re a rapper, an actor and now a writer too. A comic of mine is also coming out about my real life. Can you tell us more about the book? The book is my journey, my journey from the streets to your game console, my journey since I was nine. I’ve been through a lot, different problems, my mother got pregnant when she was very young and that’s why I grew up with my grandmother; I never had the opportunity to meet my real father and ended up straight on the street. I dropped out of school early, been in a gang, survived different shit. They shot me several times. I know how it feels to live certain things. My book takes you from where I was before to where I am now, after meeting my wife and taking a better path. I’m here now and the book tells everything in between. And can the book already be bought? It can be pre-ordered on Amazon and will be available on my website sologamechanger.com where you can find more merchandise, other interesting sections. This is what I’m doing, man. How did you end up being an actor and how did you join the cast of GTA? I started acting with a friend of mine, the same one that got me into GTA. He is DJ Pooh and he too stars in this new GTA Online content. He was my link. He made several films, one of them is called The Wash, in the cast was me, Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, Xzibit, Eminem. I also worked with Dre in the past and he was the one who gave me an audition for GTA V. Without him, I wouldn’t be here.

Business partners GTA Online The Contract: in the cast of the expansion also the legendary record producer Dr. Dre who will also bring an unreleased track produced together with Eminem to the Rockstar world What’s it like going back to being Franklin and working with Rockstar Games again? Oh, that’s crazy, a dream. By the time I had left everything behind and was pursuing my career still enjoying the success of GTA V, making the fans happy well, well, well … I’m back, man! Welcome back! I’m happy. Looking at the poster, however, did I notice a different, more mature, perhaps even wiser Franklin? Yes, a little wiser, a little smarter, a little richer … Franklin is in the “Contracts”, he’s the right man, he’s the boss. He’s the one who fixes things. But the cool thing is that the player will have his character, but Franklin will stand by him. You will have to do your thing, but you work with me, we are partners. Franklin & Partner. It’s a good thing. In order to play with Dre, you met in the studios or everyone did their part remotely. Is it still performance capture and not simple motion capture? Yes, same thing with motion capture, we worked together. Something is done remotely, but the rest together. I ask you this because it is important in my opinion to divide what is normally done and what Rockstar does. You’re not just lending your voice, you put all of yourself, your movements into it … Sure, it’s a real performance. Once the suit is on, we have to act. It’s not easy because you have to close your eyes, get into character, and then you have to do a performance that is different from acting. In what sense? Acting is reading a script and doing exactly the same things, plus in a movie you are dressed normally, there is a set … Maybe even easier? That’s right, yes, it’s easier to act in a movie than to do a performance in a motion capture suit. When you have all that stuff on, you have to rely on your imagination. You see the background behind me, you have to work hard to believe you are really there … can you see it man? Time Square! (points to the background behind him) A long way from Los Santos though! Far far away. Maybe it’s time for Franklin to pay a visit to Liberty City. Maybe (smiles)

Three (almost) friends GTA Online The Contract: after eight years Franklin and Lamar have aged slightly, and you will notice the same in the inevitable Chop What part of Franklin would you like to be part of your personality? All of Franklin. Franklin is me and I am Franklin … All? Even paranoia after smoking? … I always say: 70% or 80% of what you see in GTA is me. Franklin is also a nice guy in my opinion, what do you think? Of course, he’s a good guy. I’m a good boy! We didn’t want to question this. But Franklin did bad things, gangster things, but maybe he’s the best of the three. You know what, many times they ask me why Franklin is no longer smoking, crazy, but if you dwell more on the story you understand that he can’t wait to look further, to escape from the neighborhood, to live another life. The only way to do this is to humbly try. You have to be a good guy, he can’t always be pissed off. Working with my colleagues, especially Lester, Jay Kaitz, all helped me to be at my best on stage. If Michael and Trevor called you now, would you answer the phone? Of course, of course. You know, we often talk to each other. In fact, me and Ned (Ned Luke, Michael) talk a lot. We talk every three, four, five days. He is very busy in baseball, I in football, I work with a team and he does the same with his son. With Steven (Steven Ogg, Trevor) less frequently, just occasionally to ask ourselves how we are. We mostly get together on occasions like Comicon.