GTA 5 faces ‘review bombing’ after its launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

It’s been a week since the release of the version next-gen from Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and it seems that the gaming community is not satisfied with the news that Rockstar Games has introduced in this relaunch for new generation consoles. At least that is what a certain sector of users that has opted for the bombing review on Metacritic, that is, vote en masse with negative scores so that the game’s average score appears suspended.

At the time of writing these lines, Grand Theft Auto V has an average user rating of 2.7 for the PS5 version and 3.0 for the Xbox Series version. If we compare this note with that of the rest of the platforms, we realize that it is only on the new generation consoles that this protest is taking place, since on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 the Rockstar game Games continues to have an average user score of around 8 across the board.

why the version next-gen from GTA 5 is getting bombing review?

What is the reason for the players’ complaint? Taking a look at the comments, it seems that the community is protesting the few improvements that Rockstar Games has introduced in this next generation version of Grand Theft Auto Va relaunch that is paid even for those who already had the game on PS4 and Xbox One. Some people highlight the lack of new content, others that the three graphics modes make us choose between 4K resolution and 30 fps if we play with fidelity mode or 1440p resolution and 60 fps if we opt for performance mode.

On Vandal we have had the opportunity to play this version next-gen to tell you in our analysis that “this remastering for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S of Grand Theft Auto V He has known us little by littlesince it is limited to doing the minimum, although that does not mean that we are also talking about the one that is undoubtedly its best version for consoles thanks to the increase in resolution and the possibility of playing at 60 fps, improvements that perhaps would have made more sense if they had come as a free update to the PS4 and Xbox One editions instead of as a standalone product that they intend to bring us back to checkout.”