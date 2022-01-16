GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S postponed for complications in development, for an insider – Nerd4.life

The versions PS5 and Xbox Series X and S from GTA 5 could be postponed for developmental complications, at least according to dataminer Matheusvictorbr-. So the release could be postponed to May 2022, instead of March 2022 as currently planned.

Matheusvictorbr-: “I recently received information regarding the Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded And Enhanced game stating that development was more complicated than expected. Currently the launch is still scheduled for March, but there is a real possibility that it will be postponed to April / May.“

The insider then explained where the problems would be: “The original project was identical (there was only talk of improving the version of the previous generation with patches), with GTA Online which should have been released in a standalone version in the course of 2021. But with the growth and evolution of the game, there is It was necessary to give it an engine that could sustain the precision and constant growth that lies ahead. For this they are doing a readjustment … As I previously suggested, Rockstar Games is preparing three great things for GTA Online. Can’t say much, but pack your bags.“

In short, Rockstar Games would be operating a real one GTA 5 upgrade technologically, to keep GTA Online on the market for years and years to come.