GTA 5 increasingly photorealistic with ray tracing, mods for buildings and traffic and 8K – Nerd4.life

GTA 5 continues to be modified and improved by the work of modders and in this case we return to one of the most famous active on the scene, that is Digital Dreams, with a demonstration video of what it can become photorealistic the Rockstar Games game with the system application mod developed by the developer in question, which includes pseudo-ray tracing and evolutions for buildings and traffic.

The video, shown above, is recorded in 8K from PC using the mod system developed by the German modder in question, with some sections of the open world of Grand Theft Auto V really very spectacular. We move from the representation of a city route on the road in the pouring rain to other sections of the game, always in exploration, which show the effects of the graphic changes on the environment and vehicles in particular.

The elements that mods affect, in addition to the lighting with a pseudo ray tracing added later with ReShade, are the textures of the buildings, the atmospheric effects and the density and behavior of the traffic, all elements that try to point to a pushed realism and that actually make the game reach remarkable levels. question.

Meanwhile, after the misstep of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar Games is preparing the arrival of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, following the trailer shown at the PlayStation Showcase which announced the period. release for March 2022.