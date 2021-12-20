GTA 5 next gen is realistic with ray tracing and 8K volumetric lights in video – Nerd4.life

GTA 5 continues to be an excellent test bed for the application of mod able to increase the quality of the graphics, with several experiments that have brought the game Rockstar Games towards the next gen despite its now dated base, as also demonstrated by this video with the application of ray tracing, volumetric lights and 8K resolution.

Again it is a work of Digital Dreams, modders who have put together a number of technical tweaks capable of adding ray tracing such as ReShade, Quanto, Streetlights and volumetric effects all together to create an impressive overall effect. GTA 5 reaches a level of photorealism truly remarkable, “decorated” in this way, maintaining the historical polygonal layout but with a series of additions that make it look very realistic, from the lighting system to the rendering of colors, 3D models and textures.

All this contributes to the idea of ​​a “next gen” game, even if the technological base is obviously always the same that was released 8 years ago on the market. In the meantime, we look forward to the “real” next-gen version of GTA 5, which should arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S in March 2022 as announced with a trailer at the PlayStation Showcase in September, a video that had caught a rain. dislike on YouTube, with users who obviously did not like the changes applied.