GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch? Rockstar Games seems to want to adapt the Rage Engine – Nerd4.life

GTA and other titles Rockstar Games they could come up Nintendo Switch, according to what was reported by the alleged insider Samus Hunter, according to which the company is working with Nintendo to try to adapt the Rage Engine, at the base of the major Rockstar titles, on the hybrid console.

It is therefore only a rumor on the part of an alleged person insider, but this has got some information right in the past and has therefore become a special guard, especially with regard to information related to Nintendo Switch. According to reports from these on Twitter, the information comes from a source that has remained anonymous, but which is aware of these contacts between Rockstar Games and Nintendo.

“Apparently, Nintendo is working with Rockstar for adapt the Rage Engine on Nintendo Switch, in order to bring more games to the platform, “said the insider, who specified that the rumor is not about the GTA Trilogy, but obviously about something else.

Nintendo Switch has got us used to conversions also quite unexpected, like the titles Bethesda and id Software, but the most recent games from Rockstar Games still seem quite distant from the possibilities of the console hardware. It is also true that GTA 5 is basically a game from 8 years ago, so technically there could be the possibility of seeing it on the Nintendo Switch, which is perhaps more complicated for Red Dead Redemption 2.

In any case, we look forward to any developments on the issue, but considering that it is an absolutely non-conformable item at the moment.