GTA 5 Online: the new update pays homage to Cyberpunk 2077

Although it has been nine years since the original launch, GTA 5 and its online mode continue to grind an impressive number of players. The credit must be given to Rockstar Games which has managed to keep the many fans glued to the sound of updates, but also the phenomenon of RP servers has certainly given a hand to increase the popularity of the game. Now, one of the next updates is about to add an element that will please even those who have enjoyed the much discussed Cyberpunk 2077.

Right now Rockstar Games has unveiled one of the next content coming to GTA 5 online through a new update. This is the new one Western Reever motorcycle, which was created by paying homage to Cyberpunk 2077 and actor Keanu Reeves. Even those who have not yet played the recent title of CD Projekt RED will surely know that Reeves lends his face and voice to one of the main characters of the adventure, and Rockstar wanted to mention everything with this new two-wheeled vehicle.

The motorcycle featured in GTA 5 Online harks back a lot to the design featured in Cyberpunk 2077, although between the two vehicles there are some notable differences. Western Reever is one quite faithful reproduction of the Arch Nazare of the CD Projekt title, but obviously everything has been made less futuristic to marry better with the contemporary setting proposed by Rockstar Games within the streets of Los Santos.

GTA 5

It seems that the online mode of GTA 5 does not stop offering new content to its community, and nine years after its launch it seems as if the city of Los Santos is even more alive than ever.