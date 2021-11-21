GTA 6, a hidden game image in GTA Trilogy by Rockstar? – Multiplayer.it

GTA 6 and the rumors that surround it have returned to make the many fans of the series discuss after some users have identified in GTA Trilogy aimage which could belong to the next chapter of the Rockstar Games saga.

It is certainly not the first time that there is talk of a hypothetical teaser of GTA 6, but the fact that so far the rumors have proved unfounded does not mean that they are also this time. After all, let’s face it, nobody even expected it remaster just released on PC and console.

In this case, everything revolves around the image of a house that is inside the Lil ‘Probe’Inn, among many other photos that all include UFOs in some way. Shared on GTAForums, the screenshot was credited as coming from Grand Theft Auto VI.

Why so much security? According to fans, the point is that the image refers to the graphics engine RAGE, used by Rockstar Games for the development of its games, rather thanUnreal Engine used for GTA Trilogy.

Furthermore, it seems that the house depicted does not exist in any episode of the series, that that type of landscape probably places it in the parts of You love me. Odd hypotheses or is there a grain of truth? Maybe it won’t take long to find out.

