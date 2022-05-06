GTA 6 “advertisement” becomes the tweet with the most “likes” in the history of video games

Rockstar confirmed in February that it is already working on the next main installment of Grand Theft Auto. This tweet has already broken an all-time record on Twitter.

There are many games that we look forward to enjoying on our consoles or on PC. God of War Ragnarok, Starfield, Breath of the Wild 2 and others. Maybe GTA 6 though be the most anticipated of them all. Why?

It is not difficult to guess the reason. GTA V was a revolution for the Rockstar saga and also in the industry. The players wait like rain in May the official reveal (with images) of GTA 6.

Last February, Rockstar confirmed on Twitter what the next installment of GTA was already in development… although without showing any image or video. It doesn’t matter, because this tweet has already made history in the video game industry.

As reported by Dexerto, the GTA VI ”announcement” tweet is already The message with the most “likes” in the entire history of video games. None come close to the statistics of this tweet, published last february 4.

It didn’t really mention any details about GTA 6, but the expectation for the game is such that the social network was flooded with positive receptions. Below we will leave you some similar examples.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we’ve previously delivered. We’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

”With each new project, our goal is always to go far beyond what we have previously delivered. We are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.”, read the Rockstar Games tweet.

At the moment, this tweet has a whopping 599,392 ”likes” since its publication three months ago. In other words, it is one step away from reaching 600,000 likes on the social network.

To date it is the tweet with the most positive receptions in the entire history of the video game. Of course, he is not the only tweet that has blown the minds of millions and millions of Internet users in the world.

These are other examples who broke records on Twitter:

PS5 event postponed : Sony announced on June 1, 2020 that the PS5 presentation event was delayed. Got 510,524 ”Likes” .

: Sony announced on June 1, 2020 that the PS5 presentation event was delayed. Got . Splatoon 3 release date: Nintendo announced on April 22 that Splatoon 3 would arrive on September 9 on Switch. Got 364,183 ”Like”.

Everything we know about the expected GTA 6 in 2022

This is one more sample than expected that is GTA 6. According to the most recent rumours, the new installment of the Rockstar saga won’t hit stores until 2024 or 2025and its announcement could come next year.

GTA VI is in development for PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For now we have not seen any image or video of the game, but the reality is that there is less and less to see the sequel to GTA 5 and GTA Online in action.