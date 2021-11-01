GTA 6 could be in big trouble, according to an insider

The sixth chapter of the main GTA saga has been out for 8 years now. In fact, it was 2013 when the fifth chapter was released, one of the most prolific of the franchise, so much so that it was relaunched three different generations. According to an insider, the next version of the adventures of Michael, Trevor and Franklin however, it will have to keep us company for quite a while, since apparently the development of the new Grand Theft Auto is not proceeding to quick steps, far from it.

Chris from Rockstar Mag, an insider very close to the software house environment and who has already revealed a lot of information in the past, has already revealed a lot of information that turned out to be correct in the past. This time Chris pointed the finger at GTA 6, revealing that there would be huge problems in development. Everything would arise from the early departure from the company of Dan Houser. From that point forward, Rockstar would change the plot, the elements of over and over again gameplay and the entire design of the next Grand Theft Auto.

According to Chris, GTA 6 is the most chaotic project Rockstar has ever worked on. Furthermore, according to the insider, the game was to be announced in 2020, at the request of Take-Two Interactive. An announcement that obviously never came, thus marking a very long time before being able to see a new Grand Theft Auto.

Now, according to the insider’s words, the GTA 6 project would be far from coming true. Although he is still a figure who has proven over and over again to be close to development environments, we invite you to take his words with a grain of salt. Certainly, however, the absence of novelty on a new chapter, more than 8 years after the last original work, it sounds decidedly strange in the eyes of almost all the players. We will certainly know more when Rockstar Games decides to remove the veil from the project and maybe explain the reasons for such a long absence.