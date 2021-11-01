GTA 6, game development prey to chaos? Known insider goes wild

While Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition shows off among the new games arriving in November 2021 on PC and consoles, the network welcomes a new wave of rumors related to the much talked about GTA VI.

To attract the attention of the videogame community is in particular the channel manager Rockstar Mag, a French insider who in the past had offered advances on the Rockstar Games world which later proved to be correct. With a podcast released in September but only recently spread widely, the latter specifically stated that at the moment the development of Grand Theft Auto VI would be in the throes of considerable chaos.

Specifically, Rockstar Games would have decided to reboot completely from scratch work on the game during the summer of this year, right after Dan Houser’s decision to leave Rockstar. GTA VI, continues the insider, would have seen its basic concept modified multiple times from 2019 to today. Currently, he adds Rockstar Mag, the game should be set in two historical periods different, on which, however, he did not offer any type of specific detail. On the sidelines, the insider finally concluded by stating that, originally, Grand Theft Auto VI it should have been presented in the course of 2020.

Loading... Advertisements

As usual in these cases, we remind you that we are talking about rumor, which in no way represent official or confirmed information.