GTA 6 is in development, confirmation from Rockstar Games arrives!

Rockstar Games has unveiled the release date of GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S and a series of news coming to GTA Online, but not only because the company has confirmed that a new GTA is in development.

“GTA V is an incredibly long-lived game and part of the community is curious to find out what the future holds. Now we can confirm that we are actively developing the next episode of Grand Theft Auto, the works are well underway and progressing well, we will update you with new details as soon as possible.“

What may seem like a sentence of circumstance it actually gives us a welcome confirmation, for the first time ever Rockstar Games confirms the existence of a new GTA and speaks publicly about the next episode of the series.

Clearly we know nothing about the project, it is not clear if the game will be called GTA 6 or if Rockstar will opt for a different nomenclature, however, we reiterate that this is an important step in the communication linked to the announcement of the game. As of today we know that a new GTA exists and it is under development, there is no information of any kind regarding the possible launch window, we hope to know more in the coming months or in the course of 2023.